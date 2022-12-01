ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Cause of Death Revealed for ‘Power Rangers’ Alum Jason David Frank

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EubB7_0jTicw0P00
(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks after his sudden passing at 49 years old, the cause of Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s death has been officially revealed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jason David Frank’s wife, Tammie, revealed that the actor and mixed martial artist died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs,” Tammie explained. “Just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Tammie did say that she and Jason David Frank were going through a divorce at the time of his passing. However, she also stated that they were trying to work through their problems. “His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

Jason David Frank’s Wife Shares More Details About What Happened Before the ‘Power Rangers’ Star Died

While continuing to share details about the hours leading up to Jason David Frank’s death, his wife Tammie stated that they had reconciled their relationship right before his suicide.

“We initially planned to separate; that part is true,” Tammie confirmed. “However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting. Don’t get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us.”

Weeks before his suicide, Tammie and Jason David Frank reconciled. He planned the getaway so they could spend time together. She did confirm that they received a noise complaint at the hotel. However, she said it was due to them enjoying the weekend and having fun. Not fighting or arguing.

Jason David Frank Died After He and His Wife Had a Great Evening Together

Tammie then said that things took a turn when she left the room to grab some snacks. She further noted that she wasn’t gone longer than 10 minutes. “I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door,” she explained. After police escorted her down to the hotel’s lobby, they were able to get into the room. They discovered that Jason David Frank had taken his life.

Tammie went on to add that she wants people to stop making assumptions about Jason David Frank’s death. She also wants her family to grieve peacefully. “All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories,” she stated. “And move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death Certificate, New Details Revealed

Social media mourned the loss of American singer-songwriter Aaron Carter earlier this month after he was found dead in a bathtub. The early 2000s sensation died at 34 years old. While an investigation into his death is still ongoing, new details have emerged in the weeks following his passing. According...
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Jason David Frank Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans got hit with a shock on Sunday morning after news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the actor's passing with his representatives. According to the outlet,...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Deadline

David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50

David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Outsider.com

Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body

Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

Mickie James Reveals Her Brother and Niece Have Died In An Accident

In a post on Twitter, Mickie James announced that she lost her brother and her niece in a car accident, with her sister-in-law in critical condition. Her niece was only sixteen. Another girl, fifteen, also died in the accident. James also told fans to send support to the other driver...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

599K+
Followers
67K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy