Cause of Death Revealed for ‘Power Rangers’ Alum Jason David Frank

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Nearly two weeks after his sudden passing at 49 years old, the cause of Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s death has been officially revealed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jason David Frank’s wife, Tammie, revealed that the actor and mixed martial artist died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs,” Tammie explained. “Just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Tammie did say that she and Jason David Frank were going through a divorce at the time of his passing. However, she also stated that they were trying to work through their problems. “His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night.”

Jason David Frank’s Wife Shares More Details About What Happened Before the ‘Power Rangers’ Star Died

While continuing to share details about the hours leading up to Jason David Frank’s death, his wife Tammie stated that they had reconciled their relationship right before his suicide.

“We initially planned to separate; that part is true,” Tammie confirmed. “However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn’t been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting. Don’t get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us.”

Weeks before his suicide, Tammie and Jason David Frank reconciled. He planned the getaway so they could spend time together. She did confirm that they received a noise complaint at the hotel. However, she said it was due to them enjoying the weekend and having fun. Not fighting or arguing.

Jason David Frank Died After He and His Wife Had a Great Evening Together

Tammie then said that things took a turn when she left the room to grab some snacks. She further noted that she wasn’t gone longer than 10 minutes. “I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door,” she explained. After police escorted her down to the hotel’s lobby, they were able to get into the room. They discovered that Jason David Frank had taken his life.

Tammie went on to add that she wants people to stop making assumptions about Jason David Frank’s death. She also wants her family to grieve peacefully. “All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories,” she stated. “And move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”