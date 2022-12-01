ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dies at Upstate home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Baseball Hall of Fame Pitcher Gaylord Jackson Perry has died at 84 in his home Thursday morning in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office confirmed around 5 a.m. that Perry died from natural causes.

Perry won 314 games in a Major League Baseball career that stretched over two decades and won two Cy Young Awards.

Perry founded and coached the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney in 1987.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

