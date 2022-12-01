Read full article on original website
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea: Full coverage of the Group 3 final
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/1/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 19th straight game?
New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Thursday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $28,821 and bringing his total to $666,744 during a 19-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings, and now eighth if you include tournaments.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
Pennington begins season of high hopes with Peddie Invitational title
When the Pennington girls basketball players started making their goals for the 2022-23 season, there was a common theme amongst the squad: win multiple trophies.
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
No. 8 Northern Highlands keeping heads high after heartbreaking Group 4 title loss
“You don’t do anything in life you don’t care this much about.”. First-year head coach Dave Cord was emotional following his team’s 18-14 loss to Millville, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 championship at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. He...
Cross-Country: Union Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, DeSousa compete at Nationals
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
World Cup 2022: What time is USA vs. Netherlands on Saturday? (12/3/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, TV, Channel, Dates, Bracket for every match
The United States, led by Christian Pulisic, meet the Netherlands, led by 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, in the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 (12/3/2022). Pulisic, who injured his pelvis while scoring the only goal in the American’s 1-0 victory...
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
