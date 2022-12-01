ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea: Full coverage of the Group 3 final

Buy these game photos: We offer reprints in a variety of sizes. Open the gallery above and select “BUY IMAGE” to purchase yours now. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games

What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
NJ.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ (12/1/22)? Did Cris Pannullo win 19th straight game?

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo won again Thursday on “Jeopardy!,” securing another $28,821 and bringing his total to $666,744 during a 19-game win streak. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, ranks fifth of all-time in “Jeopardy!” regular-season earnings, and now eighth if you include tournaments.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star

When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football

The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy