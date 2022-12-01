Read full article on original website
Group 5 Final Stars of the Game: No. 10 Passaic Tech vs. No. 3 Toms River North
Star junior quarterback Micah Ford was in and out of the Toms River North lineup in the second half due to cramping, but several eager teammates stepped up to compete the job he had started so splendidly. Ford passed for three touchdowns in the first half to stake the third-ranked...
Despite Group 5 title loss, No. 10 Passaic Tech will be remembered as a winner in 2022
Passaic Tech, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 championship against No. 3 Toms River North given no chance to win. It wasn’t the first time the Bulldogs were doubted this season. It also wasn’t the second, third, fourth or fifth time.
No. 8 Northern Highlands keeping heads high after heartbreaking Group 4 title loss
“You don’t do anything in life you don’t care this much about.”. First-year head coach Dave Cord was emotional following his team’s 18-14 loss to Millville, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 championship at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. He...
No. 9 Caldwell uses trickery and good, old grit to top Rumson-Fair Haven for G2 title
Louie Anemone had been pressed into duty as Caldwell’s quarterback earlier in the season when longtime starter Luke Kurzum was injured. The junior was asked to do it one more time in the third quarter with the entire team hurting.
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Group 2 Final Stars of the game: Rumson-Fair Haven vs. No. 9 Caldwell
Caldwell, the No. 9 team in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 18-14 in the Group 2 championship game on Sunday at Rutgers. The win extends Caldwell’s state-leading winning streak to 28 games, dating back to 2020. Caldwell led 18-7 at one point in the fourth quarter after...
Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run
When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
Cross-Country: Union Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, DeSousa compete at Nationals
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea: Full coverage of the Group 3 final
Buy these game photos: We offer reprints in a variety of sizes. Open the gallery above and select "BUY IMAGE" to purchase yours now. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
New Jersey found out two things it may not have known about Toms River North on Sunday night at Rutgers Stadium. One, Toms River North can throw. Junior quarterback Micah Ford went six-for-six in the first half, with three of those completions going for touchdowns. Two, Toms River North can...
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy ‘excited’ in return after overcoming ‘tough’ few weeks of injury
Paul Mulcahy prides himself on the many roles he’s played throughout his career at Rutgers, the many experiences he’s faced: starting point guard, an option off the bench, primary ball-handler, secondary scorer, gritty glue guy, locker room leader, veteran presence. This season, he experienced the agony of injury...
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple
Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
Group 1 Final stars of the game: Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury
Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
Rutgers wrestling: 5 things to watch for at the Garden State Grapple
The revival of a long-standing rivalry marks the next big test for Rutgers wrestling and one that could turn into one of the most-competitive matches of the season Sunday when the No. 19-ranked Scarlet Knights (3-1) take on No. 21 Penn (0-1) in the first of two duals at the Garden State Grapple.
