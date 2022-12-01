ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kentuckytoday.com

New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
fox56news.com

2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
fox56news.com

Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families

The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families. The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed. Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers …. On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike...
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
boonecountydailynews.com

Christmas Tree Light Up Winner

7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
fox56news.com

War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
hamburgjournal.com

Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022

Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
fox56news.com

ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
fox56news.com

Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
WKYT 27

Horse Mania statues, painted bourbon bottles go on auction for LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.
WKYT 27

Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
fox56news.com

Berea food bank giving meals to last a week

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
