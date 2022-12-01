Read full article on original website
New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
Town trying out quiet area so people with sensory issues can enjoy Christmas parade
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Taking a drive around Berea, Ky., you can tell Christmas is in the air. “It’s all come together really good,” said Brent Billings with the Berea Fire Department. “I think it’s one of the best years for decorations in Berea.”. Many have...
2 central Kentucky humane societies reducing fees this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two central Kentucky humane societies are taking the opportunity this holiday season to waive or reduce fees in hopes of finding their residents’ forever homes. Woodford Humane Society’s 2022 Adoption Drive. The Woodford Humane Society is waiving adoption fees from Dec. 1-23...
Lexington YMCA collecting food to feed 100 families
The Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington is collecting food to help feed 100 families.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
Christmas Tree Light Up Winner
7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren’t sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum
ONE Lexington poetry contest to fight violence with words
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Addressing the issue of gun violence is never an easy subject, but it can be even harder with kids. About 40 eighth graders at Crawford Middle School were part of ONE Lexington’s “We Are One” poetry contest, a creative opportunity for them to share their experiences with gun violence and inspire the community to act through their words.
Transylvania University hosting first ever ‘Makers Market’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Friday, students at Transylvania University and local artists alike will have the chance to show off their work in the school’s first ‘Makers Market’. The event serves as an opportunity for free exposure and the ability to sell some of...
Horse Mania statues, painted bourbon bottles go on auction for LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.
Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
Snoop Dogg, Master P co-sign book written by 7-year-old Lexington boy blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments.
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause
38,000 in the dark as power outage hits Moore County; newspaper reports vandalism as cause
