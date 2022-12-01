Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Illegal Sideshow in Oakland
Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Oakland early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Harrison Street, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt. Oakland police said they responded to reports of gunshots and cars and spectators blocking the streets. When officers got there, spectators...
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
KTVU FOX 2
SF police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless
SF police investigate possible cold-weather related deaths, volunteers work to protect homeless. The cold, rainy weather on Saturday may have already cost two people their lives on the Peninsula. Two people were found dead in a vehicle late Friday night on Randolph Ave. near Green Ave. in South San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Truck driver carrying mail killed in fiery hit-and-run crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A tractor-trailer transporting USPS packages through Oakland early Saturday caught fire, killing the driver, officials said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed two cars were speeding at the time of the crash when one of them crashed into the trailer, causing it to be engulfed in flames. CHP...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
SFist
Saturday Links: Hit-and-Run Leads to Death of Big Rig Driver In Oakland
A suspected hit-and-run collision on I-880 in Oakland Friday caused a big rig to flip over and catch fire, ultimately killing the driver. Police are seeking the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the truck and then fled the scene in another vehicle. [East Bay Times]
SFist
Sunday Links: CHP Arrests Man Wandering On Oakland Freeway, Seize Load of Fentanyl
In the second instance of a man reportedly walking on an East Bay freeway brandishing a gun in the last week, CHP arrested a man on I-580 near the 980 interchange in Oakland last Tuesday who was walking around in traffic, clearly very high on drugs. His vehicle, running with its door open, was then found to have over a kilo of rainbow-colored fentanyl in it, along with a bunch of cash. [KRON4 / Facebook]
Man shot near Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) -- A man was shot near a popular restaurant in Pleasant Hill on Friday night, according to a statement from the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
Two 2-alarm fires break out in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two 2-alarm fires broke out in San Francisco overnight and early this morning, according to San Francisco Fire Department. The first fire broke out overnight at 62 Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained at 2:49 a.m., SFFD said. The […]
1 arrested after ATM theft in Oakland; 2 suspects still at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Police said three people entered the business and loaded […]
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
Injuries Reported After Motor-Vehicle Crash In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Fremont Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Fremont. Authorities did not confirm the number of people who sustained injuries nor the extent of their injuries due to the crash.
2-alarm fire burns residential building in San Francisco Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm fire burned a multi-story building in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said units were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to the three-story residential building at 400 Franconia Street.Images showed flames pouring from the roof and the top floor balcony. Fire department spokesmans Capt. Jonathan Baxter said in a Twitter post that the multi-unit building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no persons were displaced.As of 8:48 a.m., the fire department said was out but firefighters remained on the scene. Baxter said Brewster Street from Franconia Street to Esmeralda Avenue was closed during the investigation into the cause of the fire.A neighboring building on Franconia Street sustained exterior damage from the fire, the fire department said, but no one was displaced from that building.
3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in November ATM robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was arrested after entering an Oakland police administration building to retrieve items after an officer recognized him as an ATM robbery suspect. Officials said on Nov. 6 in the 8400 block of International Boulevard around 1 a.m., three individuals were seen on security footage removing the ATM from the business, loading it into a vehicle, and fleeing the scene.
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
Newark police investigating shooting death of man
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Newark, according to Newark Police Department. At around 2:22 p.m., a report of gunshots in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue was made to the Newark Police Department. After arriving on scene, officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, […]
