Union County, NJ

Field Hockey: Essex/Union League Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022

Player of the Year: Evangeline Minnella stepped into a larger role with West Essex this year after losing a stellar senior class in the offseason. The junior was ready for the task and helped maintain West Essex’s tradition of excellence. The midfielder made a difference on both sides of the ball, helping the Knights secure 18 shutouts on the defensive side and chipping in 10 goals and 32 assists on the offensive side.
No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea: Full coverage of the Group 3 final

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown

For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run

When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
Group 3 Five Stars of the Game: No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea

Old Tappan’ remarkable transformation from a 5-6 team in 2021 to a Top 20 squad and playoff contender reached its crescendo Saturday afternoon when the Golden Knights rallied to a 24-14 victory over No. 4 and undefeated Delsea in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 state final at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star

When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
