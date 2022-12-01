ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldwick, NJ

NJ.com

Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus hockey primed for another deep run

When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.
KEARNY, NJ
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown

For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Group 3 Five Stars of the Game: No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea

Old Tappan’ remarkable transformation from a 5-6 team in 2021 to a Top 20 squad and playoff contender reached its crescendo Saturday afternoon when the Golden Knights rallied to a 24-14 victory over No. 4 and undefeated Delsea in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 state final at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Group 1 Final stars of the game: Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury

Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games

What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
