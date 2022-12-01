When the Kearny-North-Arlington-Secaucus ice hockey team won the NJIIHL McMullen Cup championship last season, it may have seemed like an unexpectedly quick rise for the tri-op squad in just its third year playing varsity together. But head coach Tim Firth, his staff and his players past and present have been laying the groundwork for this sort of success for years before the three teams joined forces.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO