With one shot, Diamond Miller hit the game-winner and made an impression on Kevin Durant. With 15 seconds left in one of the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge games Thursday night, No. 20 Maryland was tied 72-72 on the road with No. 7 Notre Dame. The Terps had the ball and Miller, a Montclair native and four-year starter at Franklin High School in Somerset County, got a pass from Shyanne Sellers just inside the top of the key. Miller bobbled the ball at first but then gathered it, took half a dozen dribbles as she drove to her left, pulled up and let it fly.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO