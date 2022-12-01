Read full article on original website
Related
Group 3 Five Stars of the Game: No. 5 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 Delsea
Old Tappan’ remarkable transformation from a 5-6 team in 2021 to a Top 20 squad and playoff contender reached its crescendo Saturday afternoon when the Golden Knights rallied to a 24-14 victory over No. 4 and undefeated Delsea in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 state final at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
HS football picks: Predicting winners all 5 public, group championship games
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
On eve of N.J. football championships, thinking about some big ones that got away
If what will be taking place this weekend in Piscataway were in existence in 1974, we may have been treated to a riveting Group 4 final game between 10-0 Morristown and 10-0 Brick. Of course, if 1974 were 2022 or even 1975, 9-0 Westfield might have been the team to...
Rutgers honors coaching legend C. Vivian Stringer with court dedication
C. Vivian Stringer took a second to catch her breath. Standing at a podium in the middle of a court named after her during halftime of the Rutgers women’s basketball team’s meeting with No. 4 Ohio State, the retired Hall of Fame coach got emotional while addressing the 2,649 people in the crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena who came to see her.
What they’re saying nationally about Rutgers’ dominant win over No. 10 Indiana
Rutgers earned its first big win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, and the college basketball world took notice. The Scarlet Knights (6-2) were a popular subject on social media after crushing No. 10 Indiana (8-1 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in a 63-49 win that marked their sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers. Veteran point guard Paul Mulcahy returned from injury, freshman guard Derek Simpson had a breakout game and the packed-out stands in Piscataway had plenty of reason to celebrate throughout the evening.
Caesars promo code for Maryland: Claim $100 free or $1,500 in first bet insurance
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting is now legal in Maryland and there’s no better way to celebrate than by using Caesars promo code NJBONUSPICS for a...
Maryland BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 in first bet insurance for NFL Week 13
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is thriving in Maryland and a BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,000 on any...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
With high-speed crashes on the rise, N.J. needs to push drivers into the slow lane, advocates say
Carolyn Marsh fights back tears when talking about the “sweet, intelligent young man” she lost when her son went to work one day and never came home. Matthew Anderson, 33, worked as a salesman. But, in his off time the Pemberton resident participated in a Medieval reenactment group and treasured time with family and friends, she said.
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
NJ Restaurant To Welcome Former ‘Chopped’ Contestant As New Executive Chef
Executive Chef John Dougherty is set to join a new dining experience in Freehold, New Jersey. The Loaded Spoon which will be located inside of iPlay America is set to open in early 2023. Chef John will oversee all culinary operations for The Loaded Spoon including catering private events, ala...
Beach Radio
Family Owned And Beloved Bakery Expanding to Freehold, New Jersey
So many of us have childhood memories of the corner bakery. The free smells would waft through the air, summoning you to come inside. No one loves a cannoli more than this girl and now we have another authentic place for you to get the best. Get ready to have powdered sugar all over your clothes, because your first bite is waiting in Freehold, New Jersey.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Ensure that N.J. school districts have anti-hacker plans | Editorial
While dealing with worries about mass shooters, bomb scares and gang fights on the school security front, perhaps administrators cannot be blamed for putting some other preventive measures on a back burner. But cyberattacks can be just as disruptive to education as they are to private businesses, government and health...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
News 12
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
NJ.com
NJ
231K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0