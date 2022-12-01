Read full article on original website
No. 8 Northern Highlands keeping heads high after heartbreaking Group 4 title loss
“You don’t do anything in life you don’t care this much about.”. First-year head coach Dave Cord was emotional following his team’s 18-14 loss to Millville, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 championship at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. He...
Pennington begins season of high hopes with Peddie Invitational title
When the Pennington girls basketball players started making their goals for the 2022-23 season, there was a common theme amongst the squad: win multiple trophies.
Field Hockey: CVC Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022
Player of the Year: Jordyn Pepper helped power Robbinsville to a decent run in the state tournament. The junior entered the season with a career total of seven goals but erupted for 35 this season. She had 10 multi-goal games and recorded six goals in three tournament games alone. Pepper is primed for a big senior year next fall.
No. 13 Millville had to lean heavily on defense, which answered call in Group 4 final
Millville has been a second-half team all season, usually doing its best work in the fourth quarter. On this night, its defense delivered those big plays down the stretch.
Group 4 Five Stars of the Game: No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands
Millville continued its trend of finding a way to win as the Thunderbolts defeated Northern Highlands 18-14 in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers on Saturday night. It’s the fifth consecutive win for Millville when trailing at halftime as Northern Highlands led 14-12 at the break at SHI Stadium.
No. 9 Caldwell uses trickery and good, old grit to top Rumson-Fair Haven for G2 title
Louie Anemone had been pressed into duty as Caldwell’s quarterback earlier in the season when longtime starter Luke Kurzum was injured. The junior was asked to do it one more time in the third quarter with the entire team hurting.
No. 13 Millville survives sloppy 2nd half to upset No. 8 Northern Highlands for G4 crown
For the last five football games, the Millville High School football team has trailed at the half. For the fifth straight time, the 13th-ranked Thunderbolts rallied for a victory, none more important than Saturday night’s when they defeated No. 8 Northern Highlands, 18-14, for an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 state championship - the first ever awarded by the state.
No. 13 Millville vs. No. 8 Northern Highlands: Full coverage of the Group 4 final
Woodbury’s victory a win for a town, S.J. community that embraces Group 1 football
The Woodbury High School football program won four consecutive South Jersey Group 1 titles from 1988 to 1991. It gave way to Paulsboro, which captured six in a row and won 63 straight games, many with the legendary Kevin Harvey at quarterback. Glassboro then had its time with players like Sakeen Wright, Terrence Holmes and Juwan Johnson helping make the Bulldogs a Group 1 power.
Cross-Country: Union Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, DeSousa compete at Nationals
After qualifying at their respective regional meets last weekend, the Union Catholic girls team and Christian Brothers Academy boys team both competed at Nike Nationals in Portland, Ore. Red Bank Catholic senior Cate DeSousa also competed after finishing third at regionals and leading all NJ runners with a time of...
Ford caps stellar year, leads No. 3 Toms River North past No. 10 Passaic Tech in G5 final
Micah Ford threw for 117 yards and three passing touchdowns as he led No. 3 Toms River North to a 28-7 win over No. 10 Passaic Tech in the Group 5 final at Rutgers on Sunday, putting the finishing touches on a stellar junior season. Ford ends his season with...
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy ‘excited’ in return after overcoming ‘tough’ few weeks of injury
Paul Mulcahy prides himself on the many roles he’s played throughout his career at Rutgers, the many experiences he’s faced: starting point guard, an option off the bench, primary ball-handler, secondary scorer, gritty glue guy, locker room leader, veteran presence. This season, he experienced the agony of injury...
Devils’ gutsy win over Flyers further shows growth from last season: ‘We’re never out of a game’
With 15.2 seconds remaining in the third period of the Devils’ 3-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday, Akira Schmid snatched the puck with his glove, slammed it on the ice in front of him, then ripped it from his own crease. As the Devils tried to scrape out...
Boys: Roman Catholic's Stewart-Herring helps fend off Plymouth Whitemarsh in debut
— As defending PIAA Class 6A state champion Roman Catholic struggled to pull away from Plymouth Whitemarsh through three quarters in both teams’ season opener on Friday night, the Cahillites leaned on their energy and athleticism to create separation in the fourth. Led by a 22-point performance from high-flying...
Group 1 Final stars of the game: Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury
Mountain Lakes struck first, but Woodbury struck more often and with resounding authority. Woodbury (12-2) displayed speed and muscle on either side of the ball to bounce back from a one-touchdown deficit in the first quarter for a 31-7 victory Saturday in the first NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 state final Saturday afternoon at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
The name matches the game: Trenton’s Princessstorm Woody could be N.J. wrestling star
When Trenton Central High School freshman Princessstorm Woody hits the mats this year, her unique name should garner her some attention. But it won’t be long before she makes a name for herself with her impressive skills and potential. She started the process on Friday night at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton with one of only two New Jersey wrestlers to win their match in a NJ All-Stars vs. Wyoming Seminary girls match that served as the undercard for the Rider vs. Penn State college dual.
‘You’re a killer’: Rutgers freshman Derek Simpson has breakout game in electric win over Indiana
Long after his teammates had left the floor and most of the 8,000 fans who made Jersey Mike’s Arena a two-hour living hell for Indiana had exited the building on Saturday, Rutgers guard Derek Simpson stood alongside the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz to talk about his big night.
Mountain Lakes vs. Woodbury: Full coverage of the Group 1 championship game
Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Grapple at the Garden
It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
Takeaways from Devils’ ugly 3-2 win over Flyers | Line changes, sluggish start, new franchise record, more
The Devils played two of their worst periods of hockey on Saturday. In the opening 40 minutes, the Flyers, despite sitting in the Metropolitan Division standings basement this season, out hustled and out shot the first-place Devils and almost gave them their fifth regular season loss of 2022-23.
