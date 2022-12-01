Read full article on original website
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher jailed for life for lodger murder
A woman who stabbed her lodger to death has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years. Yoga teacher Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury, after their relationship had deteriorated. On Thursday a jury found...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo deaths: Two teenagers charged with murders
Two teenage boys have been charged with murdering two boys who were stabbed to death a mile apart from each other in south-east London. Kearne Solanke, 16, was found fatally wounded in Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead on Saturday. Charlie Bartolo, also 16, was discovered in Sewell Road in Abbey Wood,...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Driver ran over and killed man after funeral row
A man who drove over and killed another man following a row about a funeral has been jailed for nine years. Jordan Cunningham, 28, hit Adam Anderson in his Audi A4 at a car park in Greenock in January. The killing was sparked after Mr Anderson's friend Paul Dowds was...
BBC
Oxford Wood Farm Park murder: Woman arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of a murder investigation after a suspected targeted attack in a park. Thames Valley Police said the man was found in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, on Wednesday and died later in hospital. A 47-year-old woman from Oxford...
BBC
Newark man who made 68 calls to 999 found drunk in bed
A man who made 68 calls to 999 over a 90-minute period was later found to be drunk in his bed, not needing police assistance. Nottinghamshire Police said the man consistently rang 999 and hung up on officers when they tried to find out what was wrong. The force urged...
BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
