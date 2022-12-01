ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Aren't Out of Playoff Contention Yet

By Stephen Thompson
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is far from over.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers migth be sitting with four wins on the season, but this team is just getting started.

12 weeks and 11 games into their 2022 campaign, the Steelers are just now starting to play some of their best football. And from the looks of it, their actual best football is still in front of them.

Their rookie quarterback is finally starting to click, the running game is working and the passing game is explosive. This is the first time all season the offense actually worked.

And then on defense, even if it doesn't always look clean, there are games where the group is shutting down offenses. With the easiest part of their schedule coming up, that should continue.

Long story short, this team isn't out of it yet.

Comments

Kathy Balls
3d ago

im a due hard Steelers Fan but i dont see them going onto the playoffs & even if they did i dont think they would win

Janretta Lewis
2d ago

Steelers nation, if we don't make it this year all is well, we will regroup and do better hopefully LORD say the same next year, cause next year is not promised!

