BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC
Teachers' strikes force blanket closures in five areas
One of Scotland's biggest councils says all its high schools will close because of this week's teachers' strike. Fife Council's secondaries will be closed to all students on Thursday. It is the fifth and largest council to confirm the move after East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, Midlothian and Scottish Borders. The...
