Related
BBC

Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection

Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says

A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
BBC

Teachers' strikes force blanket closures in five areas

One of Scotland's biggest councils says all its high schools will close because of this week's teachers' strike. Fife Council's secondaries will be closed to all students on Thursday. It is the fifth and largest council to confirm the move after East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, Midlothian and Scottish Borders. The...

