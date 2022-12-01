The Blind Monk Wine Bar Moving to AKA West Palm Beach

Upcoming hotel AKA Palm Beach is the future of home of hip West Palm Beach wine bar The Blind Monk . As previously mentioned in coverage by What Now, the brand is preparing to pick up stakes from its current home at Evernia Street ’s condominium complex The Whitney and move into the new eight-story hotel in 2023.

Opened in 2010 by U.S. Marine Captain Ben Lubin , a certified sommelier and graduate of the French Culinary Institute, The Blind Monk offers a streamlined dinner menu, charcuterie boards, wine by the bottle or by the glass, and craft beer. The dinner menu features choices like Chicken Liver Pate with fig jam and toast points, Yucca Gnocchi with serrano chile brown butter, and Turkey Ricotta Meatballs with red sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

For dessert: Torta Caprese with toasted almonds, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt, or Semifreddo with caramelized nuts and dark chocolate.

All this comes, of course, in addition to The Blind Monk’s large selection of wines and craft beers.

What Now reached out to General Manager Lauren Samson on Wednesday. Samson was not available for comment. It is unknown what changes the Blind Monk’s food and drink offerings might undergo with the transition to the soon-to-open AKA West Palm Beach.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .