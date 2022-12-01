ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The Blind Monk Wine Bar Moving to AKA West Palm Beach

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago

Upcoming hotel AKA Palm Beach is the future of home of hip West Palm Beach wine bar The Blind Monk . As previously mentioned in coverage by What Now, the brand is preparing to pick up stakes from its current home at Evernia Street ’s condominium complex The Whitney and move into the new eight-story hotel in 2023.

Opened in 2010 by U.S. Marine Captain Ben Lubin , a certified sommelier and graduate of the French Culinary Institute, The Blind Monk offers a streamlined dinner menu, charcuterie boards, wine by the bottle or by the glass, and craft beer. The dinner menu features choices like Chicken Liver Pate with fig jam and toast points, Yucca Gnocchi with serrano chile brown butter, and Turkey Ricotta Meatballs with red sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

For dessert: Torta Caprese with toasted almonds, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt, or Semifreddo with caramelized nuts and dark chocolate.

All this comes, of course, in addition to The Blind Monk’s large selection of wines and craft beers.

What Now reached out to General Manager Lauren Samson on Wednesday. Samson was not available for comment. It is unknown what changes the Blind Monk’s food and drink offerings might undergo with the transition to the soon-to-open AKA West Palm Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEJYd_0jTibuCk00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew

A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas

17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
elitetraveler.com

The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment

The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Native Artists to Amplify Downtown West Palm Seashore Public Areas

Courtesy of West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District will task local artists with amplifying and enhancing downtown West Palm Beach’s mural and public art experiences. The organizations will issue two requests for proposals on Monday, September 21, for art ideas for the ”canvases,” which consist of twelve utility boxes throughout the district and a mural on the west-facing wall between Rivales Taqueria and Duffy’s on Olive Ave.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR

Holidays at The Square — 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Nightly snowfall and light shows at The Wishing Tree, weekly events including photos with Santa and his elves, Yuletide carolers and celebrations including Hanukkah with Jewish Federation of the PBC & Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches on Dec. 18, a Christ Fellowship Christmas Concert on Dec. 21 and a Kwanzaa performance by Afrique Ngozi on Dec. 30. www.thesquarewestpalm.com.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
745
Followers
312
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy