Twitter Reacts: Lions Fans Want More of WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions ' fanbase is certainly ready for rookie wideout Jameson Williams to make his NFL debut.

While it is uncertain if the speedy wideout will make his debut this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars , it is more likely the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings next weekend at Ford Field .

For Williams , his work in the meantime will be to get acclimated with Jared Goff, and to dig into the playbook.

The addition of a game-changing wideout has the potential of taking the Lions' offense to the next level, as Detroit starts its playoff push in the month of December.

"That’s always going to be in the back of your head, because you’re -- we’re all competitive, right? And, that’s what the goal of all this is, always when you’re playing," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I mean, it’s to be able to play in the big one and how do you do that? You’ve got to find a way to get into the playoffs. And so certainly that’s always going to be in the back of your head, but I just -- I know if you start looking down that road and thinking about that, and who we’ve got in two weeks, three weeks, and what if this team loses -- it doesn’t matter because it’s all for naught. I know this, we’ve got to win. And if we don’t win, we’re not going to have a chance to get in.”

After seeing Williams' first practice with the Lions , fans took to social media to express their desire for more footage showcasing his speed.

