ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Wildcats, Sun Devils off to strong starts as Pac-12 play begins

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 3 days ago

ASU and UofA are both in stronger-than-expected positions as Pac-12 play begins today in the men's college basketball season.

  • The Wildcats are 6-0, while the Sun Devils are 6-1.

What's happening: UofA hits the road to play a 5-2 Utah squad while 4-3 Colorado hosts the Sun Devils.

State of play: UofA is the No. 4 team in this week's AP rankings , climbing from their starting rank of 17th.

  • Before entering conference play, they beat Creighton last week to win the Maui Invitational.
  • The Wildcats' high-powered offense leads the nation with 97.5 points per game.
  • Azuolas Tubelis leads the team with 19.3 points per game, while Oumar Ballo is averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.

What they're saying: "It’s good to get the recognition, but we’re not satisfied. … Our ultimate goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season, and be one the final two teams playing," Wildcats guard Courtney Ramey told The Arizona Daily Star about the team's ranking.

Meanwhile: The surging Sun Devils are 6-1, with a marquee win over Michigan, which was ranked No. 20 at the time.

  • ASU isn't ranked but got six votes for this week's AP rankings.
  • The Sun Devils are tied with Washington for second place in the conference, defying the preseason expectations of ESPN , which projected ASU to finish sixth, and Sports Illustrated , which picked them to finish ninth.
  • Their defense has been stout this season. The 59.7 points-per-game they give up is 34th in the country, but their defensive field goal percentage of just under 34% is fourth in the nation, and their defensive 3-point percentage of 22.1% is third overall.

What they're saying: "It starts with how we defend. If we guard like that every game, we're going to get stops and then we're going to get in the open court and then we could go on some of those scoring runs if we make that commitment," ASU coach Bobby Hurley told The Arizona Republic .

What we're watching: ASU and UofA meet for the first time this season on New Year's Eve in Tempe.

Of note: Although Pac-12 play begins today, both Arizona teams have a slate of non-conference games left on the schedule this month.

  • UofA has tough games coming up against No. 10 Indiana and No. 13 Tennessee, while ASU's remaining non-conference schedule includes a Dec. 12 matchup against No. 7 Creighton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Postseason Transfer Portal tracker

Players are slowly starting to trickle into the transfer portal in all corners of the FBS, and ASU is no exception. Below are the following players who have announced they are entering the transfer portal post-season and leaving ASU. Outbound transfers. Daniyel Ngata - running back - sophomore. Let’s be...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Recruiting Notebook: New In-State Commitments And Offers

With the early signing period just weeks away, two 2023 recruits from the Valley have decided to plant their roots in the Grand Canyon State following the Territorial Cup. Sirri Kandiyeli (Mountain View) and Taye Brown (Hamilton) have committed to the Sun Devils and Wildcats respectively. Sirri Kandiyeli – Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Phoenix

Suns on a roll despite injuries to Chris Paul and Cam Johnson

Chris Paul's nagging heel injury has kept the 37-year-old point guard on the bench since Nov. 7 and has left Suns fans wondering "Is this the end of Phoenix's NBA title hopes?"Phoenix lost another starter several days earlier when Cameron Johnson tore his meniscus. Yes, but: The team has done surprisingly well since then and currently leads the Western Conference with a 15-6 record. The big picture: Paul missed his 11th straight game on Wednesday but the Suns have gone 8-3 during that stretch. All-Star Devin Booker dropped 44 and 51 points in his last two outings, respectively.Yes, and:...
PHOENIX, AZ
High School Football PRO

Chandler, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chandler High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHANDLER, AZ
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms

ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix

A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
529
Followers
353
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy