Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program
State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.
wvlt.tv
Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
Rent The Chicken offers two unique experiences that will create memories for a lifetime, and Middle Tennesseans have a chance to get involved.
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee
Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
fox17.com
More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64...
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
fox17.com
Gov. Lee aims to address transportation, invest in roads due to Tennessee's rapid growth
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gov. Bill Lee announced an infrastructural proposal aimed at addressing important transportation needs across Tennessee. The proposal, "Build With Us" comes as Tennessee has seen a rapid growth which is surpassing roadway capacity investments. The proposed law will see that the Tennessee Department of Transportation...
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
fox17.com
TN animal shelters offering holiday specials in hopes of housing their furry friends
Local animal shelters across the Midstate are offering adoption specials this holiday season in hopes of placing some of their furry friends in permanent or temporary homes. Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are coming together to offer specials through Christmas Eve this month.
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
fox17.com
Governor Lee wants legislature to consider lane tolls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Lee wants to use toll lanes to ease congestion on Tennessee roads. It's a way to let private company's help pay for badly needed, high dollar infrastructure. Tennessee’s Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the state needs about $30 billion to build and maintain the...
Sidelines
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
Comments / 0