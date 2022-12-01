ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Related
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program

State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Families can get free books from Tenn. Dept. of Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education is teaming up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to offer free at-home reading resources to families with children in grades K-2. The program allows families to order an at-home “Decodable Book Series” for each of their children over winter break.
TENNESSEE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

More than $27 million in grants awarded in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than $27 million in Community Development Block Grants have been approved by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. McWhorter said 64...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN animal shelters offering holiday specials in hopes of housing their furry friends

Local animal shelters across the Midstate are offering adoption specials this holiday season in hopes of placing some of their furry friends in permanent or temporary homes. Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are coming together to offer specials through Christmas Eve this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Governor Lee wants legislature to consider lane tolls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Lee wants to use toll lanes to ease congestion on Tennessee roads. It's a way to let private company's help pay for badly needed, high dollar infrastructure. Tennessee’s Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the state needs about $30 billion to build and maintain the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.

