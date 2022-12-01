TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- CyberLink Corp. ( 5203.TW ), a pioneer in facial recognition technology, has just announced its collaboration with Korean access control hardware provider UNIONCOMMUNITY, a manufacturer with over 150 partners in over 100 countries. The South Korean company’s UBio-X Face Premium terminal, powered by its NXP processor, will incorporate CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®’s SDK (software development kit). With the integration of FaceMe, UBio-X Face Premium features multi-person walk-through authentication, with a detection range of up to four meters. The terminal can also recognize whether face masks are correctly worn and can support infrared (IR) camera-enhanced anti-spoofing technology. With its compact design, UBio-X Face Premium is the ideal contactless security option for many diverse applications such as office buildings, shopping malls, and residential apartments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005010/en/ Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY launch next-generation access control hardware (Photo: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO