CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Ankr to Reimburse Exploited Users; Meta Dips Back Into Policy Circles
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. The most valuable crypto stories for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. "The Hash" hosts discuss the biggest stories of the day, including the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr saying it will reimburse the users impacted by the exploit that occurred on its platform earlier Friday. Plus, a closer look at how Facebook parent Meta is offering a gentle nudge to governments future metaverse policies.
geekwire.com
Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail
For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
CoinDesk
Avalanche-Based DEX Trader Joe to Soon Deploy on Ethereum Scaling System Arbitrum
Avalanche-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Trader Joe will soon deploy on Ethereum scaling system Arbitrum as it looks to capture new user bases. “Our aim was to always innovate on the frontiers of [decentralized finance] at a global level,” Trader Joe developers said in a statement. “Deployment to Arbitrum One is the next step in this global expansion effort.”
CoinDesk
How Attackers Made $15M From Staking Platform Helio After Ankr Exploit
An unknown group of attackers were able to drain some $15 million in liquidity from BNB Chain-based staking platform Helio on Friday morning after exploiting an oracle issue on the protocol, on-chain data shows. Oracles are third-party services that fetch data from outside sources to within a certain blockchain. Oracles...
CoinDesk
Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report
Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
CoinDesk
Apple’s Monopoly App Store Tax Coming to Crypto?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and Kraken. On today’s episode, we catch up on the crypto industry, including:. Apple’s dust-up with Coinbase around fees for NFT transfers. Stripe’s new fiat-to-crypto tooling for developers. Fidelity opens retail trading of bitcoin and ether. First U.S. hearing on...
CoinDesk
Crypto Derivatives DEXs Reposition for Life After FTX
The collapse of crypto derivatives exchange FTX is driving more attention to its on-chain competitors and prompting these decentralized exchanges (DEX) to double down as an alternative. Whether they can win the trust of the trading public is yet to be seen. But on a DEX it is virtually impossible...
Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY Launch Next-generation Access Control Hardware
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- CyberLink Corp. ( 5203.TW ), a pioneer in facial recognition technology, has just announced its collaboration with Korean access control hardware provider UNIONCOMMUNITY, a manufacturer with over 150 partners in over 100 countries. The South Korean company’s UBio-X Face Premium terminal, powered by its NXP processor, will incorporate CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®’s SDK (software development kit). With the integration of FaceMe, UBio-X Face Premium features multi-person walk-through authentication, with a detection range of up to four meters. The terminal can also recognize whether face masks are correctly worn and can support infrared (IR) camera-enhanced anti-spoofing technology. With its compact design, UBio-X Face Premium is the ideal contactless security option for many diverse applications such as office buildings, shopping malls, and residential apartments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005010/en/ Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY launch next-generation access control hardware (Photo: Business Wire)
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Will Buy GK8 From Celsius; Bitcoin Miners’ FTX Contagion Exposure May Amplify Industry Pain
U.S. employers beat expectations and added 263,000 jobs in November, sending bitcoin's price below $17,000. Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital won an auction to buy self-custody platform GK8 from bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network. Bitcoin miners could continue to find themselves in hot water from exposure to FTX's contagion.
This Intel-collaborative company passively cooled a Steam Deck
Sorry... "Handheld Gaming Device." Anyways, it's also got sights set on ending laptop cooling fans, though gaming laptops might be a step too far.
TechCrunch
When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board
Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
CoinDesk
Analyst Explains Why Crypto Investors Are 'Demotivated' Right Now
Edward Moya, senior market analyst of the Americas at OANDA, discusses bitcoin investment activity in the wake of FTX's collapse and the wider crypto contagion. "You're not seeing a whole lot of investment come in," Moya said, adding that traders are "demotivated to get back in."
CoinDesk
Alameda Research Shouldered FTX Loss of Up to $1B Following Client's Leveraged Trade in 2021: FT
Alameda Research bore the brunt of a $1 billion loss incurred by its affiliated firm FTX after a leveraged trade on the now-bankrupt crypto exchange backfired early last year, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. In early 2021, a client's leveraged bet on a...
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Technologies Stock Rallied on Thursday
Palantir scored a new partnership with a major U.S. defense contractor. The partnership will use Palantir Apollo to upgrade the capabilities of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Meet the early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space
These are thrilling times, and TC Sessions: Space 2022, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, is where you’ll meet the leading founders, investors and makers building the future of space exploration today. Countdown to launch: Buy a pass now and be in the room to learn,...
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today shared the results of its 16 th annual survey of tax and accounting professionals, which found that even in the face of challenges like economic uncertainty and changing tax legislation, early adoption of integrated, cloud-based technology is driving gains in efficiency, productivity, revenue and profitability among accounting firms of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005484/en/ Infographic of 2023 survey results. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Genesis Creditor Groups' Loans Amount to $1.8B and Counting: Sources
Customers whose money is locked up on trading and lending platform Genesis and who have taken legal advice on the matter currently account for some $1.8 billion of loans, according to a person familiar with the situation. And that number looks like it will continue to grow. The FT had...
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen
Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...
CoinDesk
Crypto Is at ‘Brick Wall Stage' and Needs ‘Right Balance’ of Regulation, Says Legal Expert
A legal expert says the crypto industry is “at the brick wall stage and it's forcing the hand of legislators to amend legislation.”. Pennsylvania State University Dickinson Law Professor Tonya Evans told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday that she is “cautiously optimistic and hopeful” there will be federal regulation of crypto in 2023.
