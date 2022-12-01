Three Things to Know - 12/1/22

Nelsonville Division of Fire Breakfast Set for Saturday

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Division of Fire will be holding their annual Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The breakfast will be held at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge located at 53 Rocky Boot Way. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. until noon. The price for breakfast is $8 for adults and children under 3 are free. For delivery or pickup orders please call 740-731-5414.

The public is encouraged to come out and support their local fire department.

Timothy House Event Set for Saturday

The Good Works Timothy House located at 91 Central Avenue, will be holding an open house event Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Timothy House is currently one of the oldest rural homelsee shelters in Southeast Ohio. The house is open on a 24/7 basis, serves eight SE Ohio counties, and since 1984 has provided a safe place to stay for nearly 100-200 men, women and children.

This event will feature an introduction by Good Works, Inc. founder, Keith Wasserman, a tour of the house, and several other speakes-some of whom were former residents of The Timothy House.

For more information call 740-594-3333

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 1, 1955,Rosa Parks’s refused to relinquish her bus seat in violation of segregation laws in Montgomery, Alabama. Parks refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger and was arrested, sparking a 381-day bus boycott led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.