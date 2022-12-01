ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Three Things to Know - 12/1/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Nelsonville Division of Fire Breakfast Set for Saturday

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Division of Fire will be holding their annual Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The breakfast will be held at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge located at 53 Rocky Boot Way. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. until noon. The price for breakfast is $8 for adults and children under 3 are free. For delivery or pickup orders please call 740-731-5414.

The public is encouraged to come out and support their local fire department.

Timothy House Event Set for Saturday

The Good Works Timothy House located at 91 Central Avenue, will be holding an open house event Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Timothy House is currently one of the oldest rural homelsee shelters in Southeast Ohio. The house is open on a 24/7 basis, serves eight SE Ohio counties, and since 1984 has provided a safe place to stay for nearly 100-200 men, women and children.

This event will feature an introduction by Good Works, Inc. founder, Keith Wasserman, a tour of the house, and several other speakes-some of whom were former residents of The Timothy House.

For more information call 740-594-3333

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 1, 1955,Rosa Parks’s refused to relinquish her bus seat in violation of segregation laws in Montgomery, Alabama. Parks refused to surrender her seat to a white passenger and was arrested, sparking a 381-day bus boycott led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Comments / 0

 

shawnee.edu

Lucasville native finds his community at Shawnee State University

A senior from Lucasville, Ohio, senior Jake Lynn always knew he would attend Shawnee State University. While growing up with the university essentially in his backyard, he still found himself surprised by the community he was able to gain once he became a student. “Being here I have gotten to...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

2023 Muskingum County Dog Licenses

ZANESVILLE, oh – Muskingum County Dog Licenses are now available to be purchased. It is the state law in Ohio that every dog over the age of three months must be licensed. Although there are benefits to getting your dog licensed. For example, if your furry friend would become missing while wearing a dog tag, the owner can be easily and accurately identified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Woman indicted for robbery

A woman accused of robbing a South Point convenience store has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Brittney Watkins, 32, of Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of second-degree felony robbery and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. According to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:41...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

City of Wellston, Ohio, announces road closures for holiday celebrations

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — The City of Wellston, Ohio, announced road closures for upcoming holiday festivities. Starting Friday evening, First Street between Ohio Avenue and Railroad Avenue will close in preparation for “Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets.” The closure will last the entire event. The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2 […]
WELLSTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Jury convicts Wagner in killings of eight

WAVERYLY (AP) — Jurors convicted a man Wednesday in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles. George Wagner IV, 31, was found guilty...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
10TV

How to safely warm up your vehicle this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the temperature drops, it's common to wait a bit for a vehicle’s engine and heater to warm up before leaving for work. The colder it gets, people may find themselves sitting in their car a few minutes longer before backing out of their driveway.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTRF

Ohio road worker injured after being trapped on I-70

An Ohio road worker was injured after being trapped on Interstate 70. The State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Christopher Siefker of Baltimore, Ohio was injured after he was trapped in an auger on Wednesday. The incident happened near Underwood St. in Zanesville. State police say Siefker was trapped for over...
ZANESVILLE, OH
