CBS San Francisco

Wet weather Saturday fails to dampen spirits in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Considering the severity of the drought these past few years, no one should complain when it starts to rain. Still, it does take some coping skills to make the best of a wet situation.By midmorning Saturday, rain was coming down in buckets as the storm moved through the Bay Area as predicted.But a city like San Francisco is meant to be experienced outdoors and, at Fisherman's Wharf, tourist Raul Zacaraas, in town for Sunday's Dolphins-49ers game, seemed surprised by the wet weather."I know the fog, I know that's a thing but I did not anticipate fog and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today

After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Brings Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

The bitter cold and more rain have arrived to the Bay Area for this weekend. Saturday will see rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph before switching to southwest winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will see continued...
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH

The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought

The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
NBC Bay Area

Brief Break From Rain But Not From Cold as Weekend Storm Looms

The Bay Area gets a brief break from the rain Friday before the next storm makes its way into the region early Saturday. But there's no such pause in the cold weather. Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and low 30s in some areas, prompting a freeze warning in parts of the North Bay and South Bay early Friday until 9 a.m. High temperatures were expected in the low to mid-50s across the region.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco

The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday. A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well. The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA

