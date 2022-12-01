Read full article on original website
Wet weather Saturday fails to dampen spirits in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Considering the severity of the drought these past few years, no one should complain when it starts to rain. Still, it does take some coping skills to make the best of a wet situation.By midmorning Saturday, rain was coming down in buckets as the storm moved through the Bay Area as predicted.But a city like San Francisco is meant to be experienced outdoors and, at Fisherman's Wharf, tourist Raul Zacaraas, in town for Sunday's Dolphins-49ers game, seemed surprised by the wet weather."I know the fog, I know that's a thing but I did not anticipate fog and...
sfstandard.com
A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today
After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Brings Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra
The bitter cold and more rain have arrived to the Bay Area for this weekend. Saturday will see rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph before switching to southwest winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will see continued...
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
SoCal will see clouds and light rain on Sunday and for several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Sunday and through much of the upcoming week.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought
The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
NBC Bay Area
Brief Break From Rain But Not From Cold as Weekend Storm Looms
The Bay Area gets a brief break from the rain Friday before the next storm makes its way into the region early Saturday. But there's no such pause in the cold weather. Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and low 30s in some areas, prompting a freeze warning in parts of the North Bay and South Bay early Friday until 9 a.m. High temperatures were expected in the low to mid-50s across the region.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: More Valley rain, Sierra snow on the way Sunday night. Here's a timeline
Wet weather continues across Northern California on Sunday. The rain will continue off and on throughout Sunday across the Valley, and a winter storm warning will remain in effect for the Sierra. This comes as Sacramento saw more than an inch of rain downtown on Saturday and more than 1.6...
Bay Area's 1st major winter storm packs punch causing flooding, numerous accidents and backups
From the closure of a North Bay high school to flooded roadways, the Bay Area's first major winter storm wreaked havoc across the region Thursday morning.
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
NBC Bay Area
Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco
The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday. A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well. The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded...
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
