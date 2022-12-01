Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Driver identified in fatal crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia. The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning...
WSAZ
Police search for missing man with medical condition
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
WTAP
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
wchstv.com
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio, crash on Wednesday
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree Wednesday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was killed in the single-vehicle crash along State Route 588, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers...
WSAZ
Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police found a woman with a gunshot wound when responding to a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue on Friday morning. When officers arrived at the single-vehicle crash scene around 5a.m., a 23-year-old passenger inside the vehicle had a minor injury to her leg caused by a firearm.
WSAZ
Two arrested after shots fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood before leading police on a pursuit. The driver, Charles Michael, 39, of Charleston, was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, Prohibited Person with a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger, Faith Osborne, 23, of Charleston, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
WSAZ
Missing Persons Alert issued for woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A missing person alert was issued Saturday for a woman with health conditions who’s missing from Huntington, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers say Amanda Carter Gillenwater,33, has been diagnosed with Bipolar and Schizophrenia. WV State Police said she was last seen on Monday,...
wchstv.com
Huntington police investigating after woman was shot early Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:48 a.m. 12/02/22. Huntington police said they were continuing to investigate a shooting after a vehicle crashed and officers discovered that a woman who was in the vehicle had been shot in the leg. Police said in a news release Friday that they saw...
WSAZ
Christmas Parade of Lights held in Huntington
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
iheart.com
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Rollover Because of Deer in Jackson County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Wellston man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Jackson County. They says it took place shortly before 6pm Tuesday near the intersection of Five Points Road. A 16-year-old driver in a Dodge 1500 was southwest-bound on Route 32, and had slowed to avoid striking a deer.
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
WSAZ
Community mourns the loss of Assistant Fire Chief
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A firefighter in our region has died. The Grayson Fire Department announcing Assistant Fire Chief Duane Suttles passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said, “Please pray for his family, our fire department, and the City of Grayson as we mourn his loss.”. Tributes poured...
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames were shooting through the roof of an apartment complex Friday when firefighters arrived in Bloomingrose, officials reported. According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex. The chief tells WSAZ.com the fire fight was...
WTAP
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Around 4 AM on Thursday a Parkersburg Police Officer spotted a vehicle quickly leaving a business on the 1600 block of St Marys Ave. and ran a red light, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, at which...
californiaexaminer.net
After A 10-month-old Ohio Girl Dies From Multiple Injuries, A Couple Is Arrested
Authorities say a 10-month-old daughter with various injuries, including seven skull fractures, died after three days on life support, prompting the arrest of a couple in Hocking County on criminal charges. Jerry Johnson IV, 33, of Columbus, and Daisha Somers, 24, both of Logan, are charged with endangering children, a...
