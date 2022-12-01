New rehab center opens Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new rehab center is opening in south St. Louis County. It’s replacing the existing Mercy Rehabilitation Services within Mercy Hospital South.
The $37 million rehab hospital will have two units – one for brain injuries and the other for general rehab.Former SLU teaching assistant admits blackmailing student
The opening celebration and blessing is at 1:00 p.m.
