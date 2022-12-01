Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession
As the state of Mississippi continues to put the final touches on the new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, the University of Mississippi reminded students and faculty about federal laws against marijuana. In an email sent out Friday morning to faculty, students and staff, the University said that federal laws and...
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy Gains New Chair, Member
Thames to lead Ole Miss Women’s Council for the next two years. The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, December 2, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Ford Center: HOLIDAY CONCERT featuring LOU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI CHORUS, THE MISSISSIPPIANS JAZZ ENSEMBLE, and UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI STELL DRUM ORCHESTRA (7:30 pm); Holiday Village open (1–5 pm) The Library: MOJILES. The Lyric: Thacker Mountain Radio Membership Party & Silent Auction (6 pm) Old Armory Pavilion: Holly...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Holiday House Tour: Presented by Door of Hope Transition Ministries (10 am–3 pm) The Lyric: TCB FIGHTS: SEASON’S BEATINGS (7 pm); FIFA WRLD CUP: USA VS NETHERLANDS WATCH PARTY (9 pm) NOTE: ALL HOURS AND MENUS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!. 8 am–2 pm: dine-in + outdoor seating.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
Daily Mississippian
Are practitioners prepared to prescribe marijuana for patients?
Mississippi’s legalization of medical marijuana has led to hope for many patients and confusion for many practitioners, who must get mandatory training about the drug in order to approve patient use. Although medical marijuana has been legal in some states for more than a decade, according to the most recent data available, a significant percentage of practitioners receive no formal education about the medical consequences of marijuana use.
desotocountynews.com
Event helps DeSoto County residents find missing money
Photo: People gathered to meet with staff from State Treasurer’s David McRae’s office during the Unclaimed Property event in Hernando on Tuesday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Most of those who went to this week’s Unclaimed Property event at the DeSoto County Administration Building probably didn’t come away with a lot...
Furniture Today
Which furniture manufacturer jumps to hire Lane Furniture’s ex-employees?
TUPELO, Miss. — Within days of the dramatic closure of United Furniture Inds., parent company of Lane Furniture, local businesses and organizations came together to sponsor a job fair in Tupelo, Miss., as reported by the Daily Journal. And, one proactive local employer had already hired 15 new employees from those let go by Lane.
wtva.com
Chickasaw County Elects First Black Female Justice Court Judge
CHICKASAW Co. (WTVA)- Vida Anderson-Smith will serve Chickasaw County as Justice Court Judge. This election marks a moment in Chickasaw County history, as Smith is the Justice Court Judge Post 2 black female judge. A run-off election was Tuesday, Nov. 29 between Smith and Judy Henson. Unofficial results were Smith...
desotocountynews.com
Murder investigation underway in Tippah County
A murder investigation is underway in Tippah County after a body was found in Pine Grove on Friday. A body was found on County Road 600 approximately two miles from Pine Grove School. Neither Tippah County Sheriff’s Office or the coroner’s office have released any information about the homicide as...
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
DeSoto County student undergoing mental evaluation after making threats to "fit in"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Central Middle School student is undergoing an evaluation after making school threats to "fit in". The Southaven Police Department said, officers were sent to the school Thursday due to threatening comments that a 12-year-old student had written on an index card, which several other students witnessed.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale MS
In addition to its live music, the club also offers several other amenities, including a pool table, a bar, and a cafe. The cafe also boasts alcoholic beverages, including cocktails and a full bar. The Ground Zero Blues Club has been around since the early 1920s. It is located in...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
