No injuries after camper fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating after a camper caught on fire Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a reported structure fire just after 6:40 a.m. on the 5300 block of Highland Terrace Drive.

Arriving crews found a camper fully involved in a fire before extinguishing the blaze.

All occupants evacuated the camper and no firefighters were injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

