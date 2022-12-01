Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
wearegreenbay.com
Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 fdl christmas parade
The 2022 Fond du Lac Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:15pm Saturday at Rees and North Main Streets, traveling south to Veterans Park. This year ‘s theme is “HoliDazzle”
wisfarmer.com
Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel
The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
wapl.com
Family identifies victims of I-41 crash
OSHKOSH, Wis–Family members have identified one of the victims of a fatal crash along Interstate 41 last week. Tim Jennings of Oshkosh was involved in a five-vehicle crash that took place in a backup caused by a previous drunk driving crash on November 20th. His daughter, Jera, was seriously...
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million meth ring busted in Fond du Lac County, 3 wanted on warrants
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement in and around Fond du Lac County are charging 10 people in connection with a monumental methamphetamine and fentanyl ring. District Attorney Eric Toney said seven of the defendants are in custody and three are wanted on warrants. The three suspects facing arrest were identified as Anthony Tynan, Jason Norton, and Dalton Wojkiewicz. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local police.
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/2/22 Small Fire Reported in the Town of Calumet
Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.
