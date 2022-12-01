ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs

By Vuk Zdinjak
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.

The merger combines over ten years of cannabis-specific, analytical testing expertise from five different state markets to create a national laboratory group.

We are thrilled to be expanding our business out of state for the first time since starting BelCosta in 2017,” stated Myron Ronay, CEO of BelCosta Labs. “As one of the oldest testing labs in a mature market like California, we are eager to join forces with the U.S. Cannalytics team to provide cannabis producers across the country with high-quality testing services and insight.”

Founded in 2018, USC and PCT are a multi-state group of independent testing laboratories servicing medical and recreational cannabis and hemp/CBD markets. As one of the largest cannabis testing organizations on the East Coast with over seventy-five years of combined management experience across medical, pharmaceutical, and other professional fields, USC and PCT have emerged as leaders in the East Coast markets.

"We are excited to join BelCosta Labs and to work collaboratively with a great team to advance the cannabis testing industry," stated Karrissa Miller, director of client services for USC and PCT. “USC and PCT pride ourselves on our highly skilled team's vast experience and knowledge; joining BelCosta enhances our ability to exceed minimum regulatory and quality requirements for our current and future customer base."

