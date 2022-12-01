ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour

Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Seller: The Pineapple Corp. of Jacksonville Inc. About the property: Spanish colonial-style home features six bedrooms, five full and one half-bathrooms, courtyard and three-car garage. ST. JOHNS. $1,610,000. 7 Sandpiper Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.33 acre. House size: 2,883 square feet. Buyer: Myron J. and Kelly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Conviva Care Center plans St. Johns Square location

Conviva Care Center is in review for a $2 million tenant build-out at 11240 Beach Blvd. in St. Johns Square, Phase 1. The location is next to Bailey’s Health & Fitness. St. Johns Square is at southwest Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road. Rycon Construction Inc. of Sunrise...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Williams-Sonoma distribution center approved at Perimeter West Industrial Park

Lifestyle cookware and home furnishing brand Williams-Sonoma Inc. is hiring for a Northwest Jacksonville distribution and customer care center that the city approved for build-out Dec. 2. FCL Builders of Itasca, Illinois, will renovate a 168,000-square-foot shell building at 4259 Perimeter Industrial Parkway W. in the Perimeter West Industrial Park...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications closing shop

San Marco-based Hoffman Integrated Marketing Communications is closing after about 30 years. The closure should be complete by the end of the year, President Jeff Hoffman said Dec. 5. The company, based at 1056 Hendricks Ave., has been informing clients and assisting employees with transitions, he said. Hoffman declined to...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Crumbl Cookies preparing East San Marco shop

The city issued a permit Dec. 2 for Ticon Commercial Inc. to build-out Crumbl Cookies at 2039 Hendricks Ave. in East San Marco at a project cost of $400,000. A site plan shows Crumbl Cookies will open next to Orangetheory Fitness in the center, which is anchored by Publix Super Markets Inc.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County

Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes

After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kindred $31 million Kindred rehabilitation hospital in review

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for the Kindred rehabilitation hospital in West Jacksonville. Crunk Engineering LLC of Brentwood, Tennessee, is the civil engineer. Kindred Rehabilitation Services, which is owned and operated by Brentwood-based LifePoint Health, is preparing to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The city is reviewing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Niss joins the Bedell Firm as associate

Sarah Niss joined the Bedell Firm as an associate attorney. Niss focuses her practice on civil litigation with experience as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Jacksonville. She also previously was an intern for the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Water Management District reviewing Boeing permit

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an environmental resource permit application for The Boeing Co.’s proposed component repair, maintenance and warehouse facility at Cecil Airport. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted 7-0 on Sept. 26 to lease property to Scannell Properties to build the $26 million...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

