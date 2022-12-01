ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney, Wabtec And This Fast Food Giant Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
 3 days ago


On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB. The stock has gained around 8% over the last month and reported mixed quarterly results.

Sarat Sethi chose Walt Disney Co DIS as the final trade. CEO Bob Iger, who recently returned to the helm, held his first company meeting on Monday and said management plans to focus on cost efficiencies and the streaming business.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named McDonald's Corporation MCD, which has gained more than 9% over the previous six months. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results late October.

Photo via Shutterstock.

