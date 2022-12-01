SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The holidays are a time for giving, and what better way to give back than by supporting our local children in need? Our team, partnered with our local RE/MAX office, recognizes this need and wants to do our part to give back. From now until Dec. 13, we are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive where you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at our local RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe.

