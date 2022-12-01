Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Addresses sought for 2022 Tahoe Trail of Lights
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Are you proud of your Christmas lights at your home or business? If so, show off your holiday spirit by including your home or business addresses on this year’s Tahoe Trail of Lights. Those interested can enter the address to be featured on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Homewood Resort acquires cottages for employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Toys for Tots fundraiser active in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The holidays are a time for giving, and what better way to give back than by supporting our local children in need? Our team, partnered with our local RE/MAX office, recognizes this need and wants to do our part to give back. From now until Dec. 13, we are holding a Toys for Tots donation drive where you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at our local RE/MAX office in South Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
A night in Heaven at Hell’s Kitchen: Gordon Ramsey hosts celebration
STATELINE, Nev. — Hell’s Kitchen opened its doors in Harvey’s Lake Tahoe over two years ago but the pandemic delayed Gordon Ramsey’s grand opening party. Finally, Ramsey visited his restaurant last month to host the long-overdue celebration. While Ramsey has visited the Tahoe location since it’s...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village agency gets county grant to help fund Main Street program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners in October granted $25,000 to the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association to support funding of the Main Street program. The Incline Main Street program is a part of the Nevada Main Street, which works to redevelop...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe resorts receive about a foot of snow; Storm warning in effect into Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi day storm that entered the Lake Tahoe Basin on Saturday has dropped about a foot of snow at higher elevations and mostly rain at lake level. Palisades Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort each reported receiving 14 inches of snow on Saturday, with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Another storm taking aim at Tahoe; 3 feet of snow possible
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind Saturday morning is the beginning of a multi-day storm that may dump up to 3 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe. The snow will lead to hazardous travel, especially over mountain passes, and chain restrictions on area highways throughout the duration of the event.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Partnering to reduce wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe Basin (Opinion)
The Caldor Fire was a reminder to our community that wildfires have and will continue to threaten the Lake Tahoe Basin. Since then, the California Tahoe Conservancy has received over four times the usual number of calls and emails about our open space lots. Most people contacting us have questions about wildfire risk and dead or dying trees.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program administered by the California Department of Public Health that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants, and children up to their fifth birthday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former City Council candidate Brunner arrested after suspected overdose
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday responded to a suspected overdose call at Hotel Becket. Officers found 30-year old resident, Kevin Brunner, in an “extensively damaged” hotel room according to officials. The self proclaimed organizer of the South Lake...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village High School denied move into Class 3A
INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Incline High School’s bid to move to Class 3A for all sports except football was denied this week by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Incline Principal Tierney Cahill outlined several reasons during Tuesday’s meeting with the realignment committee to justify a move from Class...
Comments / 0