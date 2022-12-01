ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor

The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

WaterFire: partial lighting in Waterplace Park has been canceled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to inclement weather, WaterFire Providence announced that the partial lighting in Waterplace Park on Saturday has been canceled. Other festivities are still being held Saturday in the city. People interested in attending any of the Three Nights of Lights activities are encouraged to check...
WPRI 12 News

Fall River holiday parade canceled

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director

Dawn Vaillancourt, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, was recently selected as the command’s new business director. In this role, Vaillancourt will be responsible for aligning business operations with Division Newport’s strategic plan, mission and vision. Vaillancourt, a resident of Tiverton,...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

Another busy weekend on local music scene. We’ll focus our attention on a few area shows helping us get into the holiday spirit. Happy December!. Saturday: “A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas” features Nova Scotia-based artists Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at the venerable Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland. The sisters are described as “haunting and dynamic, alternating between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary.” Click here for details.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Water Department investigating series of underground leaks

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
theweektoday.com

Construction begins on Main Street marina

Local businessman Danny Warren’s dream of a 16-slip marina and event space at 59 Main St. is now even closer to becoming a reality. Construction on the marina, which was first proposed in March 2021 and approved by the Planning Board in February, began this week. A timber frame...
WAREHAM, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration

NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
NEWPORT, RI
Woonsocket Call

Living the RIgh life

PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Drier and Brighter Sunday Ahead

After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region. The transition to that drier air starts tonight […]
WARWICK, RI
capecoddaily.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA

