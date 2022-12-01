Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8
This is one of those “see them now, before they blow up” moments… happening Thursday, December 8 when Laden Valley, an up-and-coming Newport band plays a hometown gig at Top of Pelham. They’re even bringing an internationally known star along for the show. Fellow Newporter Elizabeth...
ABC6.com
Modifications to Taunton’s ‘Lights On’ festival due to weather
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Plans for Taunton’s 109th Lights on Festival scheduled for Saturday had to be modified due to inclement weather. The Lighting of the Green will take place at 4:30 p.m. The lights will be turned on at that time, but there will not be an...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
ABC6.com
WaterFire: partial lighting in Waterplace Park has been canceled
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to inclement weather, WaterFire Providence announced that the partial lighting in Waterplace Park on Saturday has been canceled. Other festivities are still being held Saturday in the city. People interested in attending any of the Three Nights of Lights activities are encouraged to check...
Fall River holiday parade canceled
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director
Dawn Vaillancourt, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, was recently selected as the command’s new business director. In this role, Vaillancourt will be responsible for aligning business operations with Division Newport’s strategic plan, mission and vision. Vaillancourt, a resident of Tiverton,...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
independentri.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
Another busy weekend on local music scene. We’ll focus our attention on a few area shows helping us get into the holiday spirit. Happy December!. Saturday: “A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas” features Nova Scotia-based artists Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at the venerable Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland. The sisters are described as “haunting and dynamic, alternating between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary.” Click here for details.
independentri.com
Water Department investigating series of underground leaks
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council had a peaceful meeting following the holidays as they approved their consent agenda and heard reports from the town manager and finance Monday evening. NK Water Director Tim Cranston reported that his department’s work to detect underground water leaks using...
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
Newport boat parade canceled
Gale-force winds are expected in the area on Saturday during the time of the parade, which had already been rescheduled once after stormy weather on Black Friday.
theweektoday.com
Construction begins on Main Street marina
Local businessman Danny Warren’s dream of a 16-slip marina and event space at 59 Main St. is now even closer to becoming a reality. Construction on the marina, which was first proposed in March 2021 and approved by the Planning Board in February, began this week. A timber frame...
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
Weather Now: Drier and Brighter Sunday Ahead
After a wet and windy Saturday, we’ll be getting a drier and brighter Sunday. On Saturday, winds gusted as high as 50mph in Rhode Island with a peak wind gust of 52mph at Conimicut Light in Warwick. Rainfall will generally 1/2 inch to 3/4″ across the region. The transition to that drier air starts tonight […]
capecoddaily.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
