ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Proposal for full-time aldermen taking place Thursday morning

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdt4l_0jTiZvVr00

ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning’s Board of Aldermen meeting is the first with the new board President, Megan Green. She fills the position formerly held by Lewis Reed, who resigned in a corruption scandal.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro suggested that the job of alderman should be a full-time position, and that aldermen should not hold other jobs. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reported that Green wants board members to work 40 hours a week, but thinks aldermen should have other jobs if they wish.

Former SLU teaching assistant admits blackmailing student

The board downsizes from 28 members to 14 next spring. There’s a proposal to nearly double the aldermen’s salaries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday

Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

Delmar DeBaliviere FBD FAQ

The Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council (SDCC) will vote this month on the issue of supporting the Delmar Form Based District. The council’s support (or lack thereof) will most likely determine whether the city adopts the FBD. In November, SDCC discussed the Delmar FBD and held a lengthy debate. As...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myozarksonline.com

Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State

With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Council Votes To Place Issue On Ballot

(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted this week to place a capital improvement sales tax on the April election ballot next year. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this will actually be an extension of an existing tax. He says it’s a tax they’ve put to good use over the last 30 years.
FARMINGTON, MO
New Pittsburgh Courier

Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’

Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
KIRKWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy