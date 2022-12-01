Proposal for full-time aldermen taking place Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning’s Board of Aldermen meeting is the first with the new board President, Megan Green. She fills the position formerly held by Lewis Reed, who resigned in a corruption scandal.
Alderman Joe Vaccaro suggested that the job of alderman should be a full-time position, and that aldermen should not hold other jobs. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reported that Green wants board members to work 40 hours a week, but thinks aldermen should have other jobs if they wish.Former SLU teaching assistant admits blackmailing student
The board downsizes from 28 members to 14 next spring. There's a proposal to nearly double the aldermen's salaries.
