millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek formally acquires three parks from Salt Lake County
The city of Millcreek has quadrupled the number of parks in its jurisdiction overnight– but not by building or landscaping. At their Nov. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to acquire three parks originally belonging to Salt Lake County. “This resolution approves an interlocal cooperative agreement with...
utahstories.com
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.
Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House locals worry 2100 South poses threat to safety and business
SALT LAKE CITY — As Salt Lake City prepares to rebuild 2100 South, local businesses in Sugar House are asking that safety for foot traffic be a top priority. This comes after complaints that the area’s main strip of the road is too dangerous. Salt Lake City is...
kslnewsradio.com
Fire in West Valley City home contained to one room in basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A basement fire inside a West Valley City home Friday was contained to one room, according to West Valley City fire officials. Fire crews from Unified Fire and West Valley City responded to the incident at 3075 Putnam Court. According to West Valley City...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
ksl.com
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday's snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday's early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online: 34,000 students, 50 schools,...
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
kslnewsradio.com
Morning storms impact school schedules
SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
Utah leaders rethink approach to helping those experiencing homelessness
Salt Lake City and County leaders have returned from a research trip to Miami to see what new approaches can be taken to better help those experiencing homelessness.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigate shots fired call in Central City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say no one was injured when gunshots rang out early Friday in Salt Lake City’s Central City community. Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near 243 S. 600 East and set up containment efforts in a search for possible suspects.
KSLTV
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here’s where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s population skyrocketed by a little more than 61,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the state’s largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday. With the growth, demographers at the University...
KSLTV
Powerful winds tear through Tooele
SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
KSLTV
With so many kids sick, some Utah pharmacies run out of liquid Tylenol, ibuprofen
SALT LAKE CITY — As parents deal with sick children, some are also facing another challenge. Some common medications can be hard to find, including liquid Tylenol and ibuprofen. One Salt Lake City pharmacy told KSL TV that they’re out of those medicines for kids, and they’re having trouble...
Riverton family honors child with Christmas tree
The Festival of Trees is underway, and for the first time in three years, it's an in-person event. The festival is a benefit event for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, and the Ault family of Riverton has been donating a Christmas tree each year in honor of their son Tanner for six years now.
