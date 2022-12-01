ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Millcreek formally acquires three parks from Salt Lake County

The city of Millcreek has quadrupled the number of parks in its jurisdiction overnight– but not by building or landscaping. At their Nov. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to acquire three parks originally belonging to Salt Lake County. “This resolution approves an interlocal cooperative agreement with...
MILLCREEK, UT
A New Several Stories High Apartment Building on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah Ruining Its Charm or Not? Residents Complain.

Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is rich with charm, historic significance and unique architecture, but in the works is a several- story apartment complex right in the heart of the street. While there are some that agree with the build or feel neutral about it, most residents seem to be either opposed to it or outright angry about the towering building nestled between much shorter, historically aesthetic buildings.
OGDEN, UT
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a commercial building early Saturday in South Salt Lake. Crews from South Salt Lake Fire arrived at R & R Paving about 1:45 a.m., 580 W. 3410 South, to find the structure fully engulfed.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Powerful winds tear through Tooele

SALT LAKE CITY — Truckers always know where the best places are to stop. Sometimes, though, it’s not their choice. A small Sinclair gas station in Delle is the last one in Utah heading west on Interstate 80. It’s still another hour to the Nevada state line, so...
TOOELE, UT
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
Riverton family honors child with Christmas tree

The Festival of Trees is underway, and for the first time in three years, it's an in-person event. The festival is a benefit event for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, and the Ault family of Riverton has been donating a Christmas tree each year in honor of their son Tanner for six years now.
RIVERTON, UT
