SCCOA Dec. menu

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Friday, Dec. 2 - Roast beef, sweet potatoes, green beans, cupcakes, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Monday, Dec. 5 - Beef stew, mustard greens, cornbread, mixed fruit, and milk to drink. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Pork chops, mashed potatoes, peas, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Wednesday, Dec. 7 - BBQ rib sandwich, sliced potatoes, corn, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Thursday, Dec. 8 - Pinto beans, tomatoes, cornbread, pudding, and milk to drink. Friday, Dec. 9 -Salmon cakes, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Monday, Dec. 12 - Chicken alfredo, corn, peas, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Lasagna, salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Pork BBQ sandwich, coleslaw, cheese potatoes, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Thursday, Dec. 15 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Friday, Dec. 16 -Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, pudding, and milk to drink. Monday, Dec. 19 - Chicken, mac & cheese, green beans, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Hamburger, lettuce & tomato, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed fruit, and milk to drink. Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Taco salad, mixed fruit, margarine, and milk to drink. Thursday, Dec. 22 - Bean soup with ham, tomatoes, cornbread, pudding, and milk to drink. Friday, Dec. 23 - Ham, sweet potatoes, baked apples, cupcake, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Monday, Dec. 26 - Center closed for Christmas. Tuesday, Dec. 27 - Hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit, and milk to drink. Wednesday, Dec. 28 - Spaghetti, salad, mixed fruit, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Thursday, Dec. 29 - Chicken & dumplings, peas, corn, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink. Friday, Dec. 30 - Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pudding, whole wheat bread, margarine, and milk to drink.

