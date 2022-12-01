ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Account created for deceased Alderson mother’s children

ALDERSON (Hinton News) – The Alderson Ministerial Association has set up a bank account for the benefit of Marissa Dawson’s children, who lost their mother to domestic violence. Donations can be made at any of the City National Bank locations in Greenbrier County. The Alderson Ministerial Association’s prayers are with these children. Please, include ” […] The post Account created for deceased Alderson mother’s children appeared first on The Hinton News.
ALDERSON, WV
Celebration planned for new Community Park in Hinton

The new community park/green space installed at 1400 Summers Street in Hinton is complete. A celebration is planned for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in the new park. The community is invited to attend the celebration, where officials will unveil the sign, and refreshments will be available. The post Celebration planned for new Community Park in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Summers County Courthouse News Nov. 23 – 29

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 23 - 29. Marriages None. Fiduciaries None. Land Transfers Rhonda Lynn Dortch to Sharon L Zbikowski and Donald Foehr, Part of Lots Number 2 & 3 Block P, City of Hinton District; Janice Robbins to Tracy Darnall, 0.47 acres more or less, Talcott District; Linda Maddy to A&H Development LLC, Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3 Block B, City of Hinton District; Audrey M Dzik to Eugene R Jones Jr., 0.13 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District. RELATED: Click here to see past editions of Summers County Courthouse news The post Summers County Courthouse News Nov. 23 – 29 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Concord University to participate in statewide initiative by providing life-saving measures on campus

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University is participating in an overdose prevention initiative, created for West Virginia college and university campuses, entitled, “Be The One.” The initiative is the first of its kind and will focus on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff, and faculty to Be The One to save a life. A project of the initiative includes the distribution and installation of the ONEbox. ™ The ONEbox™ is an on-demand, one-of-a-kind, technology-enabled opioid overdose rescue response kit that contains two doses of opioid reversal medication, and naloxone. The box also contains instantaneous video instructions that...
ATHENS, WV
Another Successful Year for Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program

Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program (BWTRP) recently finished its 12th active season with everyone saying so long until next year. Beyond Wishes, a local non-profit 501(c)(3) in Hinton WV offers Equine Assisted Services to individuals with disabilities and special needs. The active season is from April 15th to October 15. In addition to private sessions on the farm, Beyond Wishes offers several specialty programs. There is a hands-on interaction with a miniature horse in long-term care facilities and schools. Military veterans and their families can participate at no cost. Also included are field trips, equine educational days, student competition and opportunity...
SCCOA Dec. activities

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Christmas tree decorating at 9:30 a.m. followed by speaker Anthony Boulden with Hinton Fire Department on the topic of fire safety at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - Special birthday party singing by the Jumping Branch Tabernacle Trio at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 - Rag wreaths at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Cinnamon ornaments at 10 a.m. followed by bible study with pastor Butch Honaker at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Summers County Senior Quilters meet at 10 a.m., BINGO at 10:30 a.m., and Bluefield lights trip at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 - Movie and popcorn at...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton

HINTON, (Hinton News) – Santa’s mailbox has returned to Hinton. On Thanksgiving day, the mailbox appeared in the Summers County Memorial Building Courtyard. Children who put their letter to Santa in the mailbox by Dec. 17 will receive a reply directly from Jolly Saint Nick. Unfortunately, he gets quite busy after that date, preparing for […] The post Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications

If your family lives in Summers County and is in need of assistance for Christmas, you may pick up an application at the Summers County DHHR office at 322 Summers St. Hinton, WV. Applications are available starting November 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will be November 30, 2022. The program can assist Summers County […] The post Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday. Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 […] The post Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon. The post TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430. According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed […] The post Graham House Christmas Dinner planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Summers County Schools to have remote learning day

According to an announcement on the Summers County Transportation Facebook page, all Summers County Schools will be on remote learning on Monday, Nov. 14. Hinton News will provide further updates if/when they become available. The post Summers County Schools to have remote learning day appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Summers County Sheriff’s Office announces annual Shop with a Cop

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office announced its annual Shop with a Cop program. The event will be held at Roses Department Store on Dec. 16. Contact the Sheriff’s Office to donate to the cause. The more donations they receive, the more children the officers can include in the program. The post Summers County Sheriff’s Office announces annual Shop with a Cop appeared first on The Hinton News.
Temporary bridge completed on Route 20

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Over the weekend, West Virginia Department of Highways crews constructed a bridge near the culvert collapse on Route 20. Work began at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, requiring the road to shut down. The intention was to have the road back open at 7 a.m. Monday; however, the crews worked tirelessly and were able to open the area shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. The bridge is a temporary solution to keep the path safe until crews can complete a more permanent repair. Concerns abounded in the community regarding the safety of the road after heavy...
HINTON, WV
New River CTC MLT program accepting applications

BEAVER, W.Va. (Hinton News) - New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for fall 2023 for the Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) program offered at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. Laboratory professionals perform phlebotomy and analyze tissues, blood and body fluids. New River CTC’s MLT program prepares graduates for technician-level positions in clinical laboratory environments in hospitals, physician’s offices, commercial laboratories, biotechnology, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies and veterinary laboratories. “There is a critical shortage of trained and certified laboratory professionals nationwide, and our regional partners have available positions in the field. By offering this program, we’re able to...
BEAVER, WV
West Virginia Poison Center offers tips to keep children safe while traveling this holiday season

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – Homes hold cozy and wonderful memories during the holidays, especially when families gather from near and far. But could your home be a danger for young children who are coming to visit? With some simple poison safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center, your home can be a safe place […] The post West Virginia Poison Center offers tips to keep children safe while traveling this holiday season appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Otter and Oak to host local author

Otter and Oak in downtown Hinton is hosting a meet and greet with local author David Ratliff on Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the event, Ratliff will be selling and signing his new book, Memories. The post Otter and Oak to host local author appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […] The post West Virginia man sentenced for witness retaliation appeared first on The Hinton News.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
