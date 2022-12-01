The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon. The post TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.

TALCOTT, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO