SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 23 - 29.
Marriages
None.
Fiduciaries
None.
Land Transfers
Rhonda Lynn Dortch to Sharon L Zbikowski and Donald Foehr, Part of Lots Number 2 & 3 Block P, City of Hinton District;
Janice Robbins to Tracy Darnall, 0.47 acres more or less, Talcott District;
Linda Maddy to A&H Development LLC, Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3 Block B, City of Hinton District;
Audrey M Dzik to Eugene R Jones Jr., 0.13 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District.
