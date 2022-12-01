Snow Hill Police Department recognizes first officer of the year

SNOW HILL — The diligence and dedication of a Snow Hill Police Department officer earned her recognition recently as the agency's first-ever officer of the year.

Police Chief Josh Smith presented Bria Payton with the Officer of the Year award for 2022 at the Nov. 14 town Board of Commissioners meeting.

“She has volunteered for the more onerous tasks that a police officer wouldn’t have," Smith told commissioners. "She has always done a great job."

Payton organized the department's first trunk or treat event this year with other local agencies that drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of Snow Hill families.

"The trunk or treat event was her baby," Smith said. "She’s been in class all day today on her day off and she’s going to do it again tomorrow. She will be attending the taser instructor school and come December she will also be attending a two-week class at the Justice Academy for Crime Scene Investigation. These are all things she’s volunteered to do."

Meanwhile Payton is working on her master’s degree, the chief said. "I don't know how she does it. We want to recognize Bri for her hard work and the dedication that she’s had to the department. I am incredibly proud to present Bria Payton as the first Snow Hill Police Officer of the year for 2022."

In other business the board voted to execute a contract with the Department of Natural and Culture Resources related to money to build a splash park.

“This stems from the PARTF grant award in the amount of $300,000. It basically binds the town and holds us responsible for spending the money on what the grant is for," Town Manager Todd Whaley said.

The board also approved a motion to complete repairs on the town hall building and the public workshop building totaling $53,000.