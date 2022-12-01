ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

850 Strong Christmas Concert

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The sounds of music, can uplift spirits even during hard times. “We have to find hope in the midst every day of our lives,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer, said. “Not just at Christmas time... but this surely is a special time,”. 2022...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City annual Christmas tree lighting took place Friday night. Dozens gathered outside City Hall’s Grace Avenue entrance to watch the tree as the switch was flipped. “We make an event out of it, it’s not just lighting the tree,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Santa comes and a lot […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

All aboard the Jingle Bell Express

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Come one, come all to the Jingle Bell Express in Panama City. For the first three weekends in December, visitors can encounter a free magical experience for the whole family to enjoy. Destination Panama City and Bayway team up to provide carolers, cookies, and a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Millville celebrates 20th annual Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes the smallest communities have the biggest spirit. Friday, hundreds, if not thousands, came together for the 20th annual Millville Christmas Parade. This may be a tiny town. But when it comes to Christmas spirit, Millville knows how to deck the halls. “It’s very heartwarming....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pet photos with Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to get your holiday photos with Santa and include your pets, the Humane Society of Bay County is offering holiday photos Saturday through Sunday. Whether it’s cats or dogs, you name it Santa loves them all. The President of the Humane...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Lynn Haven kicks off holiday season with annual parade

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven got into the holiday spirit Saturday morning. Floats and street performers took over Florida Avenue as part of the annual Christmas parade. Hundreds of people gathered along to enjoy the annual Lynn Haven Christmas parade. Many local businesses, churches,...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Feast for the Senses and Astonishing Panoramic Waterfront Views await you at this Luxurious Bayfront Home $4.49 in Panama City Beach

4600 Bay Point Road Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 4600 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach, Florida, is an exceptionally luxurious home with a Tropical Poolside Oasis with smart furnishings, soaring vaulted wood beam ceilings, a curving staircase, and an expansive living room featuring a well-appointed fireplace and triple French doors that lead to the elevated deck. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6.000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4600 Bay Point Road, please contact Zack Seltzer (Phone: 850-832-4333) & Cindy L Seltzer (Phone: 850-235-0578) at Seltzer Real Estate, LLC for full support and perfect service.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

CareerSource Gulf Coast marks 26 years of service

The board of CareerSource Gulf Coast gathered to mark 26 years of service by the local organization at its annual luncheon, with more than 90 attendees, including board members; commissioners from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties; state legislators and officials; key service providers; program participants; and workforce staff throughout the region.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holiday Golf Club renamed Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holiday Golf Club in Panama City Beach is getting a new name. Officials with Hilton Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be renamed and rebranded as the Legacy Golf Club. The Legacy Golf Club was established in 1965. It is compromised of a Championship...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Marathon Ran Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today over on Front Beach Road the PCB Marathon took place. Racers starting from 6:55am to 9:30am. There were a couple races that went on today. You could run a full marathon, a half marathon, just a 5k and a kids fun run (though that one wasn’t open for anybody).
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miles of walking trails cover Panama City Beach from the west end to the east. While they’re designed to connect, there is still a pretty big gap right in the middle preventing it from happening. In a city that sees constant growth, former...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay to host job fair next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Healthcare workers are in demand, but also in short supply. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is holding its first in-person job fair since before the Covid-19 pandemic and they’re hiring for several different positions. The last time Ascension hosted a job fair was in March 2020. They’ve had several job openings […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, December 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Navarre HS soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on December 03, 2022, 08:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy