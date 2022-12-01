Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Friars beat Rams in rivalry tilt
SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The return of the Ocean State’s hoops rivalry to Kingston brought a sellout crowd, a host of alumni, even a couple of NBA all-stars, and about 34 minutes of back-and-forth basketball. The other six minutes doomed the University of Rhode Island. Providence out-scored the Rams 21-4...
ABC6.com
Brown Upsets Bryant in Smithfield for Statement Rivalry Win
The Brown men’s basketball team came away with a 72-60 victory over Bryant Friday night at the Chace Athletic Center. The Bears, who led by 20 at halftime, never trailed a Bulldog team that recently took down the ACC’s Syracuse. “You knew Bryant was going to make a...
Providence overpowers in-state rival Rhode Island
A 19-4 run to end the first half helped Providence cruise past host Rhode Island 88-74 in Saturday’s 132nd all-time
PC bullies URI, grabs first win in Kingston since ’15
KINGSTON (WPRI) – College basketball in the Ocean State is in the national spotlight. It’s the annual matchup between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island. For the first time on here on WPRI.com we’re going to have a Live Blog running during the game. Observations, thoughts and more will be updated as the […]
goholycross.com
Holy Cross mourns the loss of Mike Addesa
Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original "Coach Addesa" passed away peacefully on November 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a standout on the football field.
Turnto10.com
Southern New England fans react to U.S. World Cup loss
That was Matthew Puglise's first reaction after today's match against the Netherlands. "This game was the United States' for the taking. It was a winnable game from the beginning," said Puglise. Puglise serves as Vice President of the American Outlaws Providence. The Providence chapter brings together soccer fans across Rhode...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast
What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — A man is hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday night. Police told NBC 10 News the incident happened on Dartmouth Street around 6 p.m. The 24-year-old suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. Police said the crash remains under...
Fall River holiday parade canceled
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled. The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event. However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will […]
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
NECN
4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing
If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
independentri.com
SCAA celebrates the season with its 51st Annual Holiday Pottery and Art Sale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over 50 years, South County Art Association continues to be the ultimate spot for gift shopping with its Holiday Pottery and Art Sale. From now until December 18, all current South County Art Association (SCAA) members have the ability to sell their new, original fine art directly from the SCAA gallery, Jen Ferry, Executive Director of SCAA, said. This original art includes limited edition prints, paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woven textiles, collage, jewelry and handmade cards.
Fairhaven Has a New Cozy Cafe
Fairhaven recently got a new coffee shop, Sip N Sit Cafe and it's serving up so much cuteness. Nathan Ferreira of New Bedford has always wanted to own his own business but he didn't think it would happen at the young age of twenty four. Nathan has been and will continue to work as a commercial plumber. That is, until his coffee shop takes off, and I believe it will.
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
Seven Legendary Wareham Restaurants to Try Now That Lindsey’s Has Closed
There has been a lot of discussion this week across the SouthCoast about the abrupt closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, a Wareham staple that had been in operation for 74 years. Whether you want to take the side of the employees or the side of the owner, the bottom...
GoLocalProv
Woman Shot in Providence
A woman was shot in Providence on Friday afternoon,. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 PM. The woman was reportedly sitting in a vehicle on Prairie Avenue when it happened. Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. This story is developing….
