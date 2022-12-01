Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
KYDR volunteers provided hope and healing in midst of unprecedented storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – They are the heroes in yellow shirts, the hands and feet of Jesus, a comforting storm after the devastating storm. Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers were among the first on the scene after tornadoes cut a swath of destruction through western Kentucky that left 80 dead and many wondering how they were going to survive after having homes swept away.
wpsdlocal6.com
Temporary memorial honors lives lost in Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy. Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a...
KFVS12
Cairo residents thankful for free supplies
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary’s Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season. Common Ground Community Rescue Network arranged a trip down to the tip of Ill. to meet with people and give them some necessities to help them out.
Dresden Enterprise
Powers-Jones Announce December Wedding
Terry and Rubberta Powers of Martin are happy to announce the engagement and coming wedding of their daughter Rachel Elizabeth Powers to Zackery Reese Jones. Rachel is the granddaughter of Mrs. Beatrice Dean of Martin and the late Rubbert Dean, Sr. and Mrs. Lou Ann Powers of Dresden and the late Alvin Powers.
kentuckytoday.com
‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas parade lights up downtown Paducah
PADUCAH — 'Tis the season in Paducah. The city held its annual Christmas parade earlier this evening. The parade cut through the historic downtown. Cars and floats were decorated with Christmas lights and other festive decorations, as people throughout the city showed up for the event. Susan Draffen, who watched the parade with her family, says it's the perfect way to kick off the Christmas celebrations.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022
Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield football inspires community in aftermath of tornado
PADUCAH, Ky. - It's hardly a surprise to see Mayfield football challenging for a state championship. However, when you consider what the Mayfield community has gone through over the last year, it makes what they did over the last year that much more special. The city of Mayfield was devastated...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Lady Lyons Make History
Up until Thursday night, the Lyon County Lady Lyons had not beaten Marshall County. In this Max’s Moment, see history rewritten. Take a look.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Mayfield, Paducah (KY) Fire Departments Receive Grants from Firehouse Subs Foundation
A special Giving Tuesday celebration took place in western Kentucky Tuesday. The Mayfield Fire Department, Paducah Fire Department and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation came together to celebrate grants given to both fire departments, KFVS12.com reported. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $49,983 to the Mayfield Fire Department to replace...
WHAS 11
Mayfield memorials mark one year since devastating tornado outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been almost a year since deadly tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, and the communities are slowly healing. As a part of that healing, Mayfield is hosting events to remember those lost in the tornado outbreak. On Friday, Dec. 9 the mayor of Mayfield...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fentanyl both nationwide and local problem
GRAVES COUNTY, KY - It's a nationwide drug problem that's a real issue in the Local 6 region. We're talking about an uptick recently in the number of local drug arrests involving Fentanyl - a drug with deadly consequences. In 2021, the CDC reported more than 107,000 people in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
School districts adapt to substitute shortages
Paducah and McCracken school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going during this flu season. With a shortage of substitute staff, some local teachers are having to fill-in — even teaching classes during their planning periods. Local leaders are looking for solutions as they worry about teacher burnout.
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
westkentuckystar.com
Fredonia crash injures Princeton man
A Princeton man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Fredonia early Thursday morning. Caldwell County deputies said 20-year old Ethan Rickards was on KY 91 in Fredonia when his vehicle left the road and struck a sign in the parking lot of a local business. Rickards was transported a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
KFVS12
The annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures returns to Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After being absent for two years, the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures is coming to Benton, Mo. This weekend event takes place tomorrow, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of booths and food. The Winter Wonderland of Treasures...
