ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies

When Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Build Back Better (BBB) bill— which, in essence, later became the Inflation Reduction Act—Democrats fought tooth and nail to include expanded paid parental and medical leave. But those proposals were cut before passage.Democrats’ other sweeping labor package, the...
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs

The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 285 of the invasion

Vladimir Putin is now “better informed” about the difficulties facing his forces in Ukraine, the head of US intelligence has said. Speaking during a defence forum at the weekend, Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, indicated the Russian president was no longer as insulated from bad news arising from his invasion of Ukraine. Alluding to past assessments that Putin’s advisers could be shielding him, Haines said he was “becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy