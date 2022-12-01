Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies
When Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Build Back Better (BBB) bill— which, in essence, later became the Inflation Reduction Act—Democrats fought tooth and nail to include expanded paid parental and medical leave. But those proposals were cut before passage.Democrats’ other sweeping labor package, the...
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign
Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
This Week in Texas talks student debt, 2023 legislative session, and infrastructure issues
In this episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 discusses student debt, the 2023 legislative session, and also digs deep into the boil water notice issued in Houston this week.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish organizations heavily involved in Warnock-Walker race as Gerogia Senate runoff approaches
Will Republican voters back their party’s nominee—former football star Herschel Walker—in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Dec. 6 against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is the question those following the race are asking. Both candidates failed to achieve the over 50% of the vote needed to avoid...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abe Foxman: If Smotrich and Ben-Gvir get their way, Israel will lose me and American Jews
(JTA) — Abe Foxman, the past Anti-Defamation League leader who long has said that nothing could separate him from support for Israel, now says the leaders of an extreme party could do the trick if they get their way in coalition talks with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs
The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 285 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin is now “better informed” about the difficulties facing his forces in Ukraine, the head of US intelligence has said. Speaking during a defence forum at the weekend, Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, indicated the Russian president was no longer as insulated from bad news arising from his invasion of Ukraine. Alluding to past assessments that Putin’s advisers could be shielding him, Haines said he was “becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces”.
