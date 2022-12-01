ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Three killed in Caddo County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-152 at US-281 in Caddo County.



Investigators say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving a 2020 Toyota Yaris southbound on US-281 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by 47-year-old Jennifer Embree.

Evilsizor, Embree, and 24-year-old Aaron Wipf were all pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash remains under investigation.

