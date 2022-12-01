Three killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to a crash along OK-152 at US-281 in Caddo County.

Investigators say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving a 2020 Toyota Yaris southbound on US-281 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by 47-year-old Jennifer Embree.

Evilsizor, Embree, and 24-year-old Aaron Wipf were all pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.