CBS New York
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable December day
We're in much better, although colder, shape to finish out the weekend. Expect brighter skies with temps in the mid 40s this afternoon. Overall, a pretty seasonable December day. Tonight will be colder with temps falling to near freezing in the city and 20s for the suburbs.It stays quiet into Monday. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few more clouds by late day. Otherwise, it'll be near normal with highs in the upper 40s.Our next rainmaker rolls in during the day on Tuesday, with showers lingering for midweek. Once again, temps will rise back into the mid and upper 50s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
