wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Elaine Joyce Moore
Elaine Joyce Moore, 87, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Drews Place of Coldwater. There will be no formal service and cremation has taken place. If you knew Elaine, celebrate her life by taking a friend to lunch and tell them the things we often think of only after someone is gone.
OBITUARY: Carol Sue Barnes
Carol Sue Barnes, 76, of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at the Bronson Church of Christ, located at 718 E. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028 at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. Interment will take place at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, OH.
OBITUARY: Carol Jean Heffelfinger
Carol Jean Heffelfinger, 95, of Coldwater, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early in the morning Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Grand Vista Assisted Living. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater with...
Coldwater Winter Fest scheduled for January 28, all activities at Heritage Park and Browne Rec Center
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – There will be a big difference when the City of Coldwater’s Recreation Department host Winter Fest once again on January 28, 2023. The event has been moved from downtown Coldwater. All of the activities will take place at Heritage Park and at the Robert W. Browne Recreation Center between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m..
Plenty of holiday activities in Coldwater this Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of activities this Saturday in Coldwater. It all starts with a Barry Ugly Sweater 5K walk/run at 9:00 a.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.. Funds from the event will benefit Christine Barry and her family as she battles cancer.
Biz Aid of Coldwater offering free post-Christmas recycling event
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Biz Aid Recycling at 90 Darling Drive in Coldwater will be holding a post-holiday community recycling event between December 28 and 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. There will be no charge to drop off recycling during those four days. The State...
BUSINESS BEAT: The Patio in Coldwater announces closing after six years in business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for nearly six years, The Patio has announced they will be closing. The current closing date is December 18. The owners said on their Facebook page that the past couple of years have been an uphill battle for the shop at 577 East Chicago in Coldwater.
