Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Crash leaves one person dead in northeast Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after the victim was involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in northeast Dallas. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle when the individual was heading east on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. The car flipped and hit a parked vehicle...
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
Three-alarm fire overnight at vacant Dallas apartment complex
A Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said it took 60-70 firefighters to help control the flames. The building was undergoing demolition work.
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
How To Survive Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights
Tis’ the season! And all across DFW, Christmas lights are in full glow. While there are many great areas to see great Christmas lights, one of the best is the Deerfield Plano Christmas Lights. There’s no argument that the Christmas Lights at Deerfield Plano are spectacular but now that it’s become so popular, navigating it can be a bit of a challenge.
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults
DALLAS - Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside. The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood. The home is run by Ability Connection, a...
Homicide on Shady Trail
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:11 a.m., Dallas Police responded to the 11000 block of Shady Trail at the request of Dallas Fire and Rescue. The preliminary investigation determined that DFR had extinguished a car fire and discovered a body inside of the vehicle. Upon further observation, it was determined that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Officers also discovered multiple shell casings surrounding the vehicle, which was a Mercedes Benz. Homicide detectives were notified.
Westworth Village home explosion leaves man seriously injured
A man who was inside the home suffered serious injuries. A neighbor said he found him standing in the rubble, burned and in a daze. He's now at Parkland Hospital.
Dallas semi-truck crash puts two people in the hospital
A big rig passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries from Thursday’s crash into a bridge support pillar in northwest Dallas. The semi smashed into the pillar on northbound I-35 beneath one of the 635 flyover ramps
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
For sale: This Clifford Hutsell-designed home in Lakewood
A Spanish Eclectic home in Lakewood that was designed by Clifford Hutsell is on the market. The home, located on West Shore Drive, was built in 1946 for Hutsell’s mother. Sitting on a 7,710-square-foot lot between Lakeshore Drive and Tokalon Drive, the 1,669-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
Klyde Warren Park to light Christmas tree on Saturday
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head on over to Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas. There will be a tree lighting celebration with fun activities for the whole family.
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
