KELOLAND TV

Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD

South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Life changing events for the Tarbox family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source

A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Icy Accident Causes $35,000 in Damage to Sioux Falls (SD) Fire Trucks

An icy accident Wednesday afternoon caused upwards of $35,000 in damage to two fire trucks, according to Sioux Falls Police. The initial accident happened near 19th Street and Southeastern Avenue around 1:15 p.m. when a dump truck slid down the hill and hit a power pole, DakotaNewsNow.com reported. The impact knocked down a power line, which landed on a nearby home and started a small fire on the roof, the report said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on crash involving garbage truck in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning new details about a crash involving a garbage truck along an icy street in Sioux Falls. The incident started when the garbage truck slid down a hill and hit a pole. The power line then hit a house and started a small fire on the roof.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Holiday treats and giving back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking about the sweetest part of the holiday season — holiday baking. First, we’ll hear the story of a Brandon high schooler who has turned her passion for baking into a passion for helping others.
BRANDON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities

Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mainly Quiet This Week; A Few Chilly Days – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, December 4

Despite a rather cold start to the day, temperatures were able to rebound quite nicely through the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. That sunshine won’t last forever, as cloud cover increases as we head into the night. A few flurries are possible at times as well, though little if anything is expected. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. across KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

