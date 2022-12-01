Read full article on original website
Sadie Sink Wears a Little Black Chanel Dress With Beaded Details to ‘The Whale’ Screening
Sadie Sink arrived on the red carpet for the New York screening of her movie “The Whale” on Tuesday, wearing a little black dress. The silhouette included multi-tiered tulle with crisscross beaded detail from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection that debuted during Paris Fashion Week this fall. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The line was inspired by Chanel’s brand ambassador Kristen Stewart. Sink coordinated the look with classic black pumps, taking a totally minimalist approach to color. She accessorized with multiple pieces of diamond jewelry, including a necklace,...
ThredUp Upcycles for the Holidays with Fran Drescher
Actress Fran Drescher is adding her signature flair to upcycled fashion. The ’90s TV and style icon teamed with secondhand retailer ThredUp for a holiday collection of one-of-a-kind items designed and produced in partnership with Brooklyn-based designer Daniel Silverstein, also known as Zero Waste Daniel. The project is part of ThredUp’s ongoing Full Circle Collection that repurposes secondhand clothes. The retailer’s Holiday Survey conducted with GlobalData revealed that many consumers are interested in shopping more sustainably this season, with more than 70 percent of consumers saying they want to be less wasteful. For the holiday range, Silverstein was tasked with creating a limited...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
This Beloved Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs Is Perfect For Any Occasion — On Sale
From traveling to an everyday bag, this Marc Jacobs tote is on sale and can be used for anything — click to shop
Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels
Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Vogue
How The Dior Saddle Bag Became A Vintage Classic
For vintage fiends, John Galliano-era Dior is like gold dust in 2022 – particularly the designer’s iterations of the house’s Saddle bag. The fashion world sat up and paid attention when Galliano debuted the style at his spring/summer 2000 show. As its name suggests, the bag’s shape calls to mind a horse’s saddle, with a flap closure and shoulder strap. Shortly after its launch, its It-bag status was affirmed when Carrie Bradshaw nonchalantly carried a denim style in an episode of Sex and the City.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
In Style
Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%
Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
wmagazine.com
Hailey Bieber Does Saint Laurent Two Ways in One Night
Miami may be the city of colorful, vibrant fashion, but when Hailey Bieber stepped out in Florida on Thursday night, she ditched any form of color and instead opted to wear not one, but two all-black looks. The model attended two different events during the evening, and performed a quick outfit change in between, but she kept the theme of all-black Saint Laurent going throughout the night.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
People are losing it over nan’s brutal reaction to daughter’s ‘messy dinner’
If you've been anywhere near the internet recently, chances are that you've heard about messy dinners. The clue is very much in the dinner name and the concept involves a messy meal that comes with almost no clean up, as it's served on a plastic sheet that can be easily removed and binned after use.
Fury as Man Leaves Wife and Baby Behind for a Week to Attend Wedding Abroad
"I think it's a bit unfair he gets to go abroad and spend all that money but then it affects our first family holiday plans," wrote the Mumsnet poster.
Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents
Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade's Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 60% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Today only, the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is offering designer deals up to 60% off using code CYBERMON — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
Jessica Chastain Bundles Up in Wool Coat, Black Trousers & 5-Inch Heels
Jessica Chastain was both stylish and cozy during a recent outing. The Academy Award winner stepped out in New York on Monday evening. She looked toasty wearing a large wool coat. The jacket had an oversized design, and it was complete with a tie belt that Chastain opted to leave open. Under the jacket, she added a black high-neck sleeveless top that was mostly hidden. The bottom hem of her pants was also barely visible under her coat. Chastain wore black wide-leg trousers with the outfit. The “Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress added one of her favored shoe styles to her look:...
