Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WHNT-TV
Trinity Throws Christmas Parade to Support Boy fighting Cancer
Family, friends and others in Trinity got together Saturday to throw Jakob Delaney a parade to support him. Trinity Throws Christmas Parade to Support Boy fighting …. Family, friends and others in Trinity got together Saturday to throw Jakob Delaney a parade to support him. Thousands of Runners Compete in...
WHNT-TV
Giles Named New HPD Chief
After 45 years of service, Kirk Giles officially appointed as chief of police. After 45 years of service, Kirk Giles officially appointed as chief of police. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State Championship at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium. HIV Still a Growing...
WHNT-TV
Cross County Championship coming to Huntsville
Several thousand competitors some of the top high school cross-country runners from across the nation and beyond will arrive at John Hunt Park this weekend. Several thousand competitors some of the top high school cross-country runners from across the nation and beyond will arrive at John Hunt Park this weekend.
WHNT-TV
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
WHNT-TV
Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Donations on Saturday
An anonymous donor will match every donation collected Saturday for the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Donations on …. An anonymous donor will match every donation collected Saturday for the Salvation Army of the Shoals. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz
Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...
WHNT-TV
One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville
One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
WHNT-TV
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
WHNT-TV
32 year Tradition Returns to Fantasy Playhouse with Annual Showing
A thirty-plus-year holiday tradition is returning to Huntsville. Take a journey with the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future as they take to the stage on Friday when "A Christmas Carol" returns to the Fantasy Playhouse. 32 year Tradition Returns to Fantasy Playhouse with …. A thirty-plus-year holiday tradition...
WHNT-TV
Brent Dearmon Named UNA Head Football Coach
UNA officially named its 12th football coach after a month long search Saturday. UNA officially named its 12th football coach after a month long search Saturday. A little bit of rain and mud didn't stop more than three thousand high school runners from competing in a series of 5-k races Saturday.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Crutcher Street in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Crutcher Street in Athens. If...
WHNT-TV
Severe drought impacts portions of the area
On Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor update was released. The latest information showed the drought conditions for some have worsened. Severe drought conditions are being felt in the area in orange above, including Madison and Limestone counties. The remainder of the area continues to experience moderate drought conditions. The...
Comments / 0