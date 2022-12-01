Hugh Jackman auctioned his hat at broadway for charity. Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 on it

Hugh Jackman auctioned his hat at broadway for charity. Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 on it

Sebastian Filoramo, 12, is a Venezuelan soccer fan who is blind. He has been collecting World Cup soccer stickers for the past few months. He has found a way to be involved in the stickers by adding Braille to them. With the help of his parents and school teachers, he has been buying and labeling the stickers with a Braille machine. "My dad is a genius, he thinks of everything," Filoramo told Reuters . "He told me: 'Do you want to fill the album? Then let's get it adapted.'"

He is also a big fan of Messi and one of his cherished memories is finding Messi's picture in a pack of stickers. Filoramo lost his sight when he was a baby. But that did not stop his family from making sure that he gets to enjoy his favorite sport, soccer. In a heartwarming video posted on Twitter , he can be seen wearing an Argentina football team jersey and enjoying a live football match with the help of his dad.

There is a playground made on his table and his father holds his hand to tell him where the team players are moving on the ground and that's when Argentina's player Lionel Messi scores a goal. The boy could not hold his happiness and can be seen throwing his cap and rejoicing with his father. It ends with him shouting, "Thank you, Messi for gifting me such special moments."

The football match is the one that recently took place between Mexico and Argentina. 63 minutes into the match, Argentina's captain Messi went for the goal. It was a much-needed goal for the team to win the match and move up the table in Group C for the Fifa World Cup 2022.

Filoramo wanted to collect about 600 stickers before the Fifa World Cup began on November 20, 2022. His teacher Yohelis Nelo who helped him label the cards said, "Sebastian always comes up with brilliant ideas. I agreed to help him, but I told him we had to finish the homework first," she joked.

However, talking about amazing dads, in a similar video , a father Omar Chavez could be seen teaching his blind and autistic son Spenny how to shift gears. In the one-minute video, the father instructs him to switch gears, he does it and responds, "Over and down." The father is filled with laughter seeing his son do it, Spenny also enjoys it. He says, "I love you, kiddo", Spenny responds, "I love you too!" Describing the video on Youtube, he wrote, "My kiddo loves going for rides in our Subaru WRX STI and I figured I would show him how to shift gears. As you can see we both had a blast!" This was not the first time that the father-son duo was riding the car. "My son who is blind and autistic, LOVES when I pick him up in the STI. He even knows that it's a turbocharged engine and what the blow-off valve does," Chavez writes in the description. "I like going fast, "Spenny says in the video. When asked why the STI takes off fast, the young boy replies, "Because it goes vroom vroom."

It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram , writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."

In her post, Bindi went on to describe her brother as somebody who "lights up our life with your hilarious sense of humor and kind heart." She added: "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are." She thanked the teen for being the best uncle to her daughter Grace and a "fantastic brother to me and Chandler." Several Instagram users wished Robert in the comments with one writing, "Happy Birthday to a fine young man and a credit to his father's legacy."

Chandler Powell, Bindi's husband, also shared a photo of him and Robert laughing while assisting little Grace on a surfboard. He wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law and Grace's Funcle, @robertirwinphotography. You make the most of every day and find the fun in everything we do! Thank you for the one million laughs over the years." He added, "I feel lucky to call you my brother and friend. Here's to more awesome adventures and epic waves caught together in the many years to come."

Robert and Irwin are the children of the famous Australian zookeeper and conservationist, Steve Irwin. He was a celebrated wildlife expert who tragically died after a stingray barb pierced his chest while he was diving at the age of 44 in 2006.

Robert's birthday falls only a few days after the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, an event honoring the legendary "Crocodile Hunter," which took place on Saturday, November 26, in Brisbane, Australia. The teen has been following in his dad's footsteps to become a great zookeeper and conservationist. Robert is also a wildlife photographer and attempts to honor his dad's legacy with everything he does.

Sharing a throwback photo of him and his late father holding a little crocodile a few weeks ago in honor of "Steve Irwin Day" on November 15, Robert wrote in the caption : "It's a day to remember everything Dad was about — conservation, dedication, fun and family. It never ceases to amaze me what an impact Dad had on the world when I see people in every corner of the globe celebrating his life and legacy on this special day."

Robert works with his family at the Australia Zoo to rescue and research animals. Moreover, he recently released his photography book "Robert's Irwin Australia!" which features "powerful imagery from the most rugged, beautiful, surprising and awe-inspiring continent on Earth."

They don't make comedians like Tim Conway and Harvey Korman anymore. The duo was a laugh riot every time they were on screen and the best example of that was " The Dentist " sketch on "The Carol Burnett Show." Conway revealed to Conan O’Brien that Korman wet his pants from laughing. Conway played the role of the dentist while Korman played a nervous patient that had the audience in stitches. The sketch starts with Korman arriving at the dentist's place to find out that the regular dentist isn't available. The nurse insists the new dentist is qualified but adds that he just graduated.

The Dentist/The Carol Burnett Show

Conway is equally, if not more, nervous about attending to a patient. He musters the courage and decides to pull out Korman's tooth as requested. What follows is a comedy of errors, starting with the incompetent dentist sticking the novocaine needle into his own skin, briefly paralyzing his right hand. Conway insists on going through with the procedure and Korman begs to be relieved of his toothache. Conway then accidentally jabs his right foot and is comically trying to go through with the procedure with a briefly paralyzed right hand and foot. Halfway through the sketch Korman can't hold a straight face anymore and starts to laugh. He has simply given up as he watches Conway deliver a lesson in physical comedy. The audience is roaring with laughter throughout the sketch.



Conway maintains a straight face, breaking only at the end, sharing a nice moment with Korman. The skit has gone on to be a part of comedy folklore and you can hardly blame Korman if he peed his pants just a little. Conway later revealed that the skit was actually based on true events. Conway was a soldier prior to becoming a comedian and he recalled going to see a dentist in the final weeks of his service. Conway said the dentist wanted to administer novocaine but the needle went straight through Conway and into the dentist’s thumb, leaving the dentist numb. Just like in the skit, the dentist insisted on performing the procedure, said Conway.

Dentist/The Carol Burnett Show

"The Carol Burnett Show" has helped establish many a comedian and has, through the years, won eight Golden Globes and 25 Emmy Awards. Conway recalled how he often pranked Korman. “Harvey never saw what I was going to do until he was actually doing the sketch,” said Conway, reported The Hollywood Reporter. “As a matter of fact in the dentist sketch, you can actually see Harvey wet his pants from laughing.” Conway is also known for voicing Barnacle Boy for the series "SpongeBob SquarePants."

After working in the military, Conway worked at a local station in Cleveland. “I had no professional training. I had a sense of humor and had been in front of a microphone,” said Conway about his beginnings, reported PEOPLE. He appeared as a guest star on "The Carol Burnett Show" for eight seasons and turned regular in 1975. “They used to do 33 shows a year on Burnett,” he said. “She said why don’t you just be a regular on the show? I said I will tell you what. I will do 32 shows and leave one week open at the end, so I can guest on somebody’s show. I always guested on her show, but I did have the right to go somewhere else. My job on every show was to break everybody up.”

An 11-year-old boy who passed away earlier this year will have his lifelong wish fulfilled as his family plan to send his ashes to the moon. Matthew Gallagher dreamed of becoming an astronaut and was fascinated by space. After his untimely death, his family is sending his ashes to the moon through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights. "He was a go-getter kid. He had an outstanding personality – one that anybody could get along with," said his mom, Cori Gallagher, reported KSTU. The family from Lakeland, Florida, described him as a loving son and caring big brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents Scott and Cori say their son wanted to be an astronaut since he was about 5. It was his life's mission, they said.

"His whole room is space-themed. A lot of things that he would get there he would ask for his birthdays or Christmas. He'd taught his teachers, even his science teachers, things about space that they did not know," said Cori. Matthew Gallagher was way ahead of his peers in terms of learning about the skies and all their wonders. He was an astronomy whiz and lunar expert even at that young age. His parents say he always wanted to learn more about space and could tell you everything about the moon's different phases and even point out each of the constellations.



He passed away unexpectedly in May this year. His family wanted something special to honor him and they wanted it to be a tribute to his love for space. That's when they heard about Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, a group that helps families commemorate the lives of their departed loved ones by sending their ashes to space. Celestis has conducted 17 missions since 1997 to honor the memory of loved ones as per their website. "We'd always say, ‘I love you to the moon and back.’ And so we chose the lunar flight. So that way, every time anybody who knew Matthew contributed, wanted to contribute... looks at the moon, would know that he's up there. And they were a big part of making Matthew's final mission and his one dream that he had come true," said Gallagher.

Cori recalls one particular incident to capture the essence of what her son was as a person. He saw a boy who had no friends and had dropped a lot of stuff on the floor. He stopped and picked up each item and asked him, "Do you want to be my friend?" Cori says he always brought joy to those around him. "He was also that friend that would be friends with anybody. No matter who you are, what type of person you were, if you had special needs, or what age you were, it didn't matter to him," said Cori.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to send "Matthew to the moon" and has raised over $16,000. "He exuded the true essence and epitome of a boy. He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kind-hearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others," read the description. Matthew was happiest when wearing his superhero costumes, wearing his Heelys, playing video games with his sister and friends, working on projects with his dad, and cuddling his mom. Matthew loved anime, outer space, dirt-biking, hockey, baseball, Spider-Man, and playing outside," the note read.

His cremated remains are set to be buried on the lunar surface when the Destiny Flight takes off in 2023. "I just know that he would have a grin from ear to ear, and it would never go away because he would get to do something that he always wanted to do," said Gallagher.

Historian Dr. Bob Nicholson, who runs a blog called The Digital Victorianist , was studying an 1889 edition of Tit-Bits Magazine a few years ago when he stumbled on an interesting segment titled "The Spinsters' Prize." It was a competition that offered a reward to unmarried women who could provide the best answer as to why they were yet to find themselves a husband. The page-full of responses published on April 27, 1889, made one thing abundantly clear: Women in Victorian England had a badass sense of humor.

"I'm a historian who specializes in the history of Victorian pop culture," Dr. Nicholson told Bored Panda . "I was searching through old issues of Tit-Bits magazine in search of nineteenth-century jokes, and I happened across the 'Why am I a Spinster?' competition by accident. I love finding evidence that challenges our assumptions about life in the nineteenth century. Some people imagine Victorian women to have been prudish, reserved, and submissive to men—but many of the 'spinsters' who entered that competition were anything but. They were witty, irreverent, and proudly independent. I thought that was worth sharing."

Dr. Nicholson shared his findings in a Twitter thread that soon went viral since 21st-century women could relate to their Victorian-era sisters on a deeply personal level. "I'm not sure I'd go so far as to call the article progressive, but it does a good job of subverting the jokes that were usually told at women's expense," the historian added, explaining that 'spinster' jokes of the time typically presented unmarried women as either desperate to find a man or spiteful that they'd been left on the shelf. "There are hints of these misogynistic stereotypes in the Tit-Bits' article, but they also give a voice to women who comically assert their happiness at being single, and use the chance to mock men. This wasn't unheard of in Victorian humor, but it does go against the grain."

"Tit-Bits ran their competition at a time when the so-called 'woman question' was becoming increasingly debated in Victorian society," Dr. Nicholson said. "Many women were beginning to push for more rights and opportunities, including the right to be defined by more than just their marriage. I think the responses Tit-Bits received—and the fact that they printed them—hints at these changing attitudes."

Here are some of our favorite entries to the "Why am I a Spinster?" competition:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

While patriarchy affects every human negatively, it is also true that anyone who is not a cis-het man has to face disproportionate harm at the hands of the heteronormative patriarchal structure. The same holds true in the case of parenting also. In the case of heteronormative couples raising a child, it is often the case that fathers are hailed for doing the bare minimum while moms are expected to do the lion's share of the work even at the cost of their personal lives and careers. Mary Catherine Starr, a Massachusetts-based artist, yoga teacher and mother-of-two, highlighted these incredibly annoying—and infuriating—parenting double standards in a post shared to her @momlife_comics Instagram account. Titled "An Illustrated Guide To The Double Standards Of Parenting," it struck a nerve with many on social media, quickly becoming her most popular post to date.

Depicting some of the major differences in how society views moms versus dads, Starr wrote: "This is not a dig at dads, it's a dig at our society—a society that applauds dads for handling the most basic of parenting duties + expects nothing short of perfection from mothers (or even worse, shames them for every decision and/or move they make!). Dad taking his child to her pediatrician appointment? That's so great! What a helpful, wonderful guy!! Mom doing it? Obviously; it’s her job (whether she works or not). I could have drawn a million examples like these, but I think you get the point."

Speaking to HuffPost about the now-viral post, the artist said: "I'm tired of our society applauding dads for handling the most basic of parenting duties and expecting perfection from mothers." Starr explained that the scenarios illustrated in the post—picking up fast food for dinner, checking your phone while with kids, being a working parent, and simply spending time with one's children—are based on her own experiences as a mom in a world that sets an incredibly low bar for dads despite them being just as capable of handling childcare.

"People have said lots of things to me that they would never say to my husband," Starr shared. "For instance, once, when my daughter was young and I was pushing her in the stroller and looking down at my phone, a neighbor called out to me that I ‘should pay attention to my daughter instead of my phone.’ I know he never would have said that to my husband." Another example of society's parenting double standards, she said, is when people say a dad is "babysitting" when what he's actually doing is parenting his own child.

"People will ask moms, 'Who is watching your kids?' when they’re traveling or out at night, but don't ask dads that," Starr said. "Moms are expected to stay home from work when their kids are sick, and dads aren't. And, in fact, often dads aren't given the same flexibility that moms are given when their kids are sick." The artist emphasized that the aim of her post is not to bash dads. Instead, it strives to make us as a society more conscious of just how differently moms and dads are viewed when they're basically doing the exact same thing. "My hope is that the more we talk about — and point out — these double standards, the more we can start to change the narrative," she said.

In a testament to how relatable the post was for many parents, the comments were filled with Instagram users sharing their own experiences and observations about these double standards while lamenting how insulting and frustrating they can be. "This hit a nerve with so many women! I was a single mom living in an apartment. Next door, a single dad. Neighbors felt so bad for him that they helped him with his laundry, brought over food, and babysat. For me, nothing. I just shakily carried on somehow. And I had so much less money and opportunities," wrote @saturdayfarm. "Thank you so much for this one! Kind of had to hold my breath for a second because this is such a huge thing and it's obviously everywhere - even in different cultures! Another Double Standard: screen time/games (online or mobile). Dad is the cool guy but Mom has obviously lost it," commented @meuterei_auf_der_bounty.

A woman is going viral on LinkedIn by challenging the stigma attached to tattoos, piercings and even unconventional hair colors in professional environments. Jessica Leonard from Cleveland, Ohio, racked up over 31k reactions and nearly 3,000 comments in a post that featured two side-by-side photographs of her—one of her posing for the camera in a suit jacket and the other showing off her complete arm tattoos. In the post, Leonard explained how her boss's reaction to the tattoos was refreshingly different from the judgemental looks and comments she often receives.

Image Source: LinkedIn/Jessica Hanzie Leonard

"'I saw your new photo on LinkedIn showing your tattoos... I was a bit surprised. You're not going to use that as your bio photo in proposals, though, right?' 'Oh, wow! I mean, I don't have any tattoos. Given my role within the Firm, it wouldn't be appropriate for me to have any... to stand in front of our people with tattoos (laughs)... no one would take me seriously.' These are just two examples of actual comments I've received, amongst others, in reaction to me being a business professional with ink. Ironically, most of the negative feedback I've received has been from female leaders who I looked to as mentors," Leonard wrote.

Image Source: LinkedIn/Jessica Hanzie Leonard

"Fast forward to a month ago... I'm getting an updated professional photo taken for my new role as a Partner at Evolution Capital Partners to put on our website. I was cautious but asked our Managing Partner if he was comfortable with me getting a photo taken sans jacket for my personal use on LinkedIn, but that we'd use one with the jacket for our website. His response - 'Let's roll with the tattoos in both! Loud and proud!' I was honestly shocked," she recounted. "I had grown accustomed to wearing long sleeves in the heat of summer, to tugging on my suit coat sleeves in every meeting, to pulling my hair around my ear so no one would get a glimpse of the small tattoo behind my ear, to avoiding getting any leg or ankle tattoos for fear of never being able to wear a skirt again in a business setting. Very often, I simply felt that I needed to be careful about when I was being too freely me."

"But then sometimes, you come across those leaders who not only allow you to show up every day as you are, but they also expect it. Those leaders who have recognized that whether I'm in the jacket or not, I'm the same person, the same business professional... a female leader who will most certainly be taken seriously. So a big thank you to those leaders - it's because of you that everyone can now find me on the Evolution website, and out in the world, being more comfortable in my own skin," she concluded. Speaking to Good Morning America about the overwhelming response to her post, Leonard admitted that she was initially nervous about posting the tattoo photo online.

Finally, it was her boss who once again gave her the confidence boost she needed. "'Loud and proud' is what he said. I read the text message aloud and I was literally brought to tears. And then my husband got a little emotional about it too. It was such a shocking response to have that kind of inclusion from someone that you work for, and just overall acceptance of who I am. I felt so moved," Leonard said, recalling her conversation with her boss. Although she did receive some condescending comments from people who "felt like they needed to advise me or others to still be careful about tattoos," she said, some messages were heartwarming.

"I actually had a father reach out to me who is in public accounting," Leonard said. "He asked me very pointed advice about advising his daughter on getting tattoos -- maybe in places that could be easily covered -- because, as a father and as a professional, he was guiding her in that way. After seeing my post, he said he would consider having another perspective. I think everyone needs to go where they feel comfortable in their skin. They shouldn't feel like they work in an environment where it's hindering them as an individual. There are a lot of places you can work where you're not going to feel that. I hope this will resonate or help someone who may have experienced judgment or bias in the past. There are leaders that are super inclusive and accepting, and if you haven't found them, just know they exist and they are out there. I'm glad I could inspire at least one person in my network."

Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.

In the video, Shaun can be heard saying, "It's your birthday today, I want you to have the best birthday ever. And look, I know we're not together anymore, and I've been so proud of you, you're the best mum ever, so I did something. I rang up the bank, I paid off the entire mortgage. This house now belongs to you." Cat is slightly confused and asks if he's winding her up, cause that's too big of a gesture. Surely it can't be true, she reasons. Shaun reassures her that he's paid off her loan. "I promise you, this house belongs to you. I rang the bank, paid it off, you own this house." Cat was stunned and got emotional and posted her own video, describing it as the "best present ever." She posted a video writing, "Yesterday was my 31st birthday and I had the surprise of my life. My ex paid off my entire mortgage."

Many praised Shaun for what he did, with one person adding, "that's how you co-parent." Some questioned why did such a huge thing for Car when they were not together. He posted a follow-up video explaining his actions. He reasoned that he was not just looking out for her, but also for their kid. "At the end of the day, my ex-girlfriend gave me the best gift any man could ask for by bringing Leo into this world and I know it was tough for Cat to try and live the same lifestyle we lived but by herself," he said. "Honestly guys, I'm still shaking right now. I'm just so grateful that I've been fortunate enough to be able to do this, not just for Cat, but also for my baby so that he's got a roof over his head for the rest of his life guaranteed, and I just think if you can do that then why wouldn't you. It was a no-brainer for me."

One person wrote, "Now that is a true gent respecting your baby mother and keeping a roof over your baby's head. Take my hat off to you mate, proper dad." When asked what happened between them, Shaun said they had been together for seven years and tried fixing things but after it didn't improve, they decided to draw curtains on their relationship. It was hard to accept, said Shaun. He said he worked on himself, both physically and mentally, so "I could be the best I could be for my boy."

Wedding rings often cost a lot of money and are kept safely by couples. But a man from New Hampshire mistakenly threw away his wife's rings and had a hard time looking for them in 20 tons of trash. However, he was lucky enough to find it, thanks to a stalk of celery.

via GIPHY

Kevin Butler, from Windham, lost the wedding rings after he threw out a napkin in which they were kept after they were cleared, according to PEOPLE . Butler did not know that his wife had placed the rings there. "She looked around for her rings. I said, "'I've got a good feeling they may be in the trash that I just took to the transfer station,'" Butler told WMUR9 . They only realized it after he had dropped their trash at a local transfer station.

Soon, he was back at the station asking for help. Transfer station supervisor Dennis Senibaldi said that Butler told him that he is "pretty sure" he threw the rings out. And that's exactly what happened. Senibaldi and his coworkers got to work. They checked the CCTV camera to see Butler's trip to the station and where exactly they should start digging. Then the crew used an excavator to look through the garbage. After scooping it out a bit, Butler found a clue that helped them solve the problem.

"One of the things he said was [inside] was celery stalks, and I could see a celery stalk sticking out the side of the bag," Senibaldi said. The bag was pulled out from the pile and they started searching for it. "As we were going through the bag that we knew was his, he actually said, 'It's not in here.' And I said, 'No, there's a couple of little pieces left,'" Senibaldi said. "I had my rubber gloves on, I moved a few items out of the way and saw literally the very last napkin and I opened it up."

He added that they had the same situation earlier and a ring was wrapped in a napkin among all the trash and they were able to find it. However, Butler "wouldn't recommend" this to "anyone else to do it." But he is ready to go to any extent to find the rings "a thousand times over." To thank the staff at the station, Butler treated them to pizza.

Talking about rings, a man on Tiktok planned a proposal for not only his partner but also her 9-year-old daughter. In the video, the child can be entering the room in the video and the mother shows her daughter the ring her fiance gave, she says, "It's pretty!" She then asks her, "What happened?" while she continues to run toward her mom's fiance. That's when he proposed to the child as well. He asks, "So I got a really important question. Can you be my daughter? Can I be your daddy?" he asks, as the girl is in tears, she says yes! The two hug as the man says, "I'll love you forever, I promise. And I'll take care of you and everything."

Australia is a huge continent and a country filled with giant spiders, kangaroos and several distinct species of wildlife. The place is several times highlighted in the news for its scary and intimidating wildlife, however, it has once again caught the attention of the world but for an entirely different reason. Nicole Kidman contributed $100,000 to Broadway Cares at a curtain call for The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theatre, per The Vulture .

She surprised the entire audience and Hugh Jackman, who plays Harold Hill, by making this donation. She bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman after seeing a performance of his musical The Music Man. During an after-show auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on Saturday, Kidman made her presence known by yelling her $100,000 bid for the hat, prompting gasps and shouts from the audience, per The Guardian . The charity helps "people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance."

It is typical for participating Broadway musicals to spend six weeks during the holidays soliciting donations from their audiences, but it is less customary for a Hollywood celebrity to put up $100,000. Kidman said in the mic after approaching the stage, "I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars. I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary."

Jackman said of his former co-star, "I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her. I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know. You’re a beautiful person. I love you. Thank you for your generosity." In a video released on social media by Jackman, the cast of The Music Man can be seen in full showman mode, asking for tiny sums of $19,000, before an Australian accent can be heard from the back of the auditorium. "A hundred," says a voice that is obviously Nicole Kidman's.

The Music Man has been a big success on Broadway, with ticket sales averaging $2-3 million each week. She walked away from the stage wearing Jackman's stage. Despite being two of Australia's most well-known actors, Jackman and Kidman have only worked together a few times, directing Baz Luhrmann's 2008 feature Australia and delivering the voices of penguin parents in both of George Miller's animated Happy Feet movies. Kidman said, "She was one of my best friends. [I slept on the couch] in the house that Deborra-Lee was renting, and she gave me the chance to stay there and we could go and audition."

This donation follows the announcement that Kidman would receive a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute next year. She will be the first Australian to receive the honor. Previous honorees include iconic international film legends such as Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Meryl Streep.