Klamath Falls, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls. The Eagle Point High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Caltrans says that State Route 3 at Scott Mountain is open after closure Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 1:17 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that State Route 3 at Scott Mountain has been reopened at around 12:45 on Sunday. Caltrans initially closed State Route 3 ar around 10 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert
If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
More than 400 motorcyclists drive down Table Rock Road for Toys for Tots donation drive
MEDFORD, Ore. -- More than 400 motorcycles traveled from Touvelle Lodge to the Eagles Lodge Saturday afternoon for the 42nd Annual Toys for Tots donation drive. Motorcyclists drove from Table Rock Road to the Eagles Lodge drop off toys for children in need. Motorcyclist, Craig Chaqucio said this was his...
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
Deputies search for wanted murder suspect linked to shooting at S. Oregon marijuana grow
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Deputies are searching for murder suspect accused of shooting someone at a marijuana growing and processing facility outside Jacksonville, Oregon in late November. Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, of Sinaloa, Mexico, is wanted on second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests Ruch murder suspect
JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Ask10: What's being built on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — News10 viewer Catherine asked:. "Can you please tell us what's being built near the Les Schwab on Union Avenue and what's being built across the street from Burger King on Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass?" News10 reached out to the City of Grants Pass...
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...
Organization provides a weekly free farmers market for the community
PHOENIX, TALENT & MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Foods Unites is providing a weekly no cost farmers market to help families in need and those affected by the Almeda fire. Jesus Rios, Client Resource Coordinator with Rogue Foods Unites said this is one way to give back to the community.
