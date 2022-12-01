ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

mybasin.com

Missing Oregon Woman

On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Herald and News

Metal-o-mania: Klamath Falls hosts metal concert

If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Josephine County Sheriff found missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- From the Josephine County Sheriff's Office Friday morning: "12/02/22 UPDATE: Travis Damon has been located." The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man, and it's looking for public help finding him. It says today Travis James Damon is a six-feet-tall caucasian weighing 210...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests Ruch murder suspect

JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the National Weather Service said snow showers are expected above 1,500 feet. Total accumulations will vary between a trace and 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible above 2,500 feet.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY STARTS WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches, but up to 4 inches above 2,500 feet. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint. The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m.,...

