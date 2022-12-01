Read full article on original website
Bay Net
CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
WTOP
‘Historic moment:’ Fairfax Co. parents, students detail school experiences during listening session at mosque
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. WTOP’s Scott Gelman takes a closer look at the issues and how they affect your kids. If you have story ideas or suggestions, email Scott at sgelman@wtop.com. What...
loudounnow.com
Final School Attendance Zone Public Hearing Tuesday
Discussions around secondary school attendance zone changes are nearing an end, with a total of five plans up for consideration and one final public hearing before the Board votes on a final plan. Most of the plans favor moving as few students as possible and focus primarily on alleviating overcrowding...
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Adopts 180-day Student Calendar for 2023
The School Board on Tuesday adopted a 180-day student calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that would have classes start Aug. 24, more than a week before Labor Day. The board majority rejected efforts to reduce the number of teaching days and to add a Veterans Day school holiday. The...
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
fredericksburg.today
Keswick Park opens in Spotsy
Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
virginiamercury.com
Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines
• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
WJLA
Fairfax County special education teacher arrested after assaulting student on 2 occasions
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County special education teacher was arrested Friday morning for an assault she committed on a student, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said. Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, allegedly physically assaulted a student from Marshall High School on Sept. 28. Another...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
WTOP
Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents
Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
