Fairfax County, VA

Bay Net

CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Final School Attendance Zone Public Hearing Tuesday

Discussions around secondary school attendance zone changes are nearing an end, with a total of five plans up for consideration and one final public hearing before the Board votes on a final plan. Most of the plans favor moving as few students as possible and focus primarily on alleviating overcrowding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers

Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Adopts 180-day Student Calendar for 2023

The School Board on Tuesday adopted a 180-day student calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that would have classes start Aug. 24, more than a week before Labor Day. The board majority rejected efforts to reduce the number of teaching days and to add a Veterans Day school holiday. The...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Keswick Park opens in Spotsy

Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
virginiamercury.com

Parental notification in Loudoun schools and more Va. headlines

• Fresh off a hard-fought election win, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger wants to fill a new “battleground” leadership position for the U.S. House Democrats. “We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks

Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
RESTON, VA
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons

The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
TYSONS, VA

